Epic Game finally nerfs BRUTE Mechs after outcry

Players and pros alike were begging Epic Games to remove mechs from pro gameplay. And it seems that Epic Games has finally heard the calls.

  • Published: August 23, 2019 1:15 PM IST
Fortnite BRUTE Mechs

Fortnite developer introduced the BRUTE Mechs in its Fortnite Season 10 update. Following which there was widespread hue and cry especially among the pro circuit. This is because the BRUTE Mechs were extremely overpowered and any team in possession on one could easily wipe out others. Players and pros alike were begging Epic Games to remove mechs from pro gameplay. And it seems that Epic Games has finally heard the calls. In its most recent update the mechs have been seriously nerfed for better gameplay.

The changes include maximum amount of rockets fired decreased from 10 to 6 and the rate of their fire to 56 percent. The radius of the rocket explosion has also been decreased by 42 percent. Dash cooldown is now higher, lower velocity gain, and users will no longer get materials while stomping. The spawn rates of the mechs have also been decreased. But there are a couple of buffs as well, which include a 250HP health increase and decrease in material cost for the gunner’s shield. Epic Games has removed the Junk Rift weapon from Arena playlists for the time being. All changes can be seen here.

Fortnite v10.10 update

Here are the changes we saw in the last Fortnite update.

Junk Rift item

The new Junk Rift is a throwable item that was leaked previously as a dinosaur falling from the sky. The description of the new item reads, “Heads up! You can now deal with opponents by dropping heavy things on them.” This and the video probably means that players will be able to drop huge objects on their enemies. These could include items like an anchor, port-o-potty and a police car. The video below shows how the Junk Rift item is used to take out a Mech and two players at the same time.

Glitched Consumables and Map Changes

One of the most significant map changes in the v10.10 is Indoor Soccer Pitch and its surrounding area that include the abandoned swimming pool, gas station, car repair shop, and small bus stop. This area now has a rift zone makeover.

The map change spin this time has ‘Glitched Consumables’ which will essentially provide players with more bonuses. Besides these there are weapons and item changes along with gameplay, art and animation changes. There are new items in Creative as well which include prefabs and galleries.

Save the world has a new weapon called V6 Launcher which is described as, “Rev up your engines with this new Rocket Launcher! The V6 Launcher hits the Weekly Store to join the Rat Rod Weapon set.”

  • Published Date: August 23, 2019 1:15 PM IST

