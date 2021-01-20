Epic Games announces $20 million prize pool for Fortnite tournaments in 2021

For 2021, the company has also announced that it will be introducing some format tweaks to the FNCS tournament, based on player feedback. (Representational Image: Fortnite)

has announced that it will be setting a prize pool of $20 million for its competitive matches during the year, 2021. With a goal of 20 million, the company claims that its "overall goal is to create better consistency throughout the year and tie the 2021 seasons together for a more cohesive experience."

The $20 million prize pool will be offered during the headliner Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) and multiple other tournaments, which is $3 million more, compared to $17 million in 2020. However, it falls short of the $30 million prize pool of 2019.

For 2021, the company has also announced that it will be introducing some format tweaks to the FNCS tournament, based on player feedback.

The company has said that FNCS 2021 will have four seasons with a prize pool of $3 million each. Rest of the $8 million prize pool will be offered during the yet-to-be-determined tournaments.

FNCS 2021 first season will kick off on February 4 with the qualifiers, and the finals will start on March 12. The company will reveal details about the matches near to the start date. All of this year’s Fortnite tournaments will take place online, with no on-ground events, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“We also have plans for mid and end of year competitions where we will bring together the top-performing FNCS players in each region in multiple competitive formats,” said Epic Games in a statement.

In other news, Epic Games has partnered with 23 different football teams, including Manchester City, Juventus, AC Milan and more. All of these teams will be featured inside of Fortnite, with players participating in the in-game Pele Cup.