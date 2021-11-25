Epic Games Black Friday sale: Up to 75 percent discount on Hitman 3, Cyberpunk 2077, and more

Black Friday is just a few days away, and companies are hosting event sale with huge discounts on a wide range of products. Epic Games joining the bandwagon has come up with some good deals on PC games including Hitman 3, CyberPunk 2077, and many more. Also Read - Fortnite mobile battle royale game shut down in China: Know the reason

Epic Store Black Friday Sale 2021 deals began on November 23 and will run till November 30. As part of the sale, the gaming store is offering up to 75 percent off on PC games. The company mentioned the deals to be available on 900 games, editions, and add-ons on sale. Well, this brings excitement to the gaming community, especially for players who were looking for discounts on recent releases. Without further ado let's dive into the discount list on Epic Games Store.

Black Friday Sale: Epic Games Store offer discounts on a wide range of PC Games

Hitman 3

Hitman 3 is listed with a 60 percent discount and is currently available in the store at a deal price of Rs 567.60 against the real price of Rs 1,419.

Cyberpunk 2077, Biomutant

These two PC games are getting a 50 percent discount and are currently available at a discount price of Rs 1,499.

Alien Isolation

Survivor game Alien Isolation from CATHODE studio gets a 75 percent discount and is now priced at Rs 744.

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is another PC game on the offer list to get a massive discount of 80 percent. The game is currently listed on the Epic Games store for Rs 282.60.

Among Us

Among Us is already available in the store at a cheap price of Rs 119 but with the fresh discount you can now pick the game for just Rs 89.25

Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 (Standard Edition) takes us to a tropical island frozen in time with an arsenal of weapons, backpacks, and vehicles. It is listed with a discount of 17 percent and can be purchased via the store for Rs 2,489.

Control

Control, the supernatural 3rd person action-adventure that brings on deck reactive landscapes and the unpredictable universe is up for grabs on Epic Store at Rs 648.30.

Besides these, there are a host of games up on the store listed for the first time on sale Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, all of which are available with up to 25 percent discount. Meanwhile, Play Station is also up with Black Friday Sale offering some good deals on nearly 400 games.