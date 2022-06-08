Epic Games CEO warns against Fortnite cryptocurrency scam

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has taken to Twitter to warn people about a cryptocurrency scam that making rounds on the social media. Epic Games holds the rights to popular Battle Royale game, Fortnite. Now, Sweeney is warning Fortnite fans against a cryptocurrency-based token with a similar name — Fortnite Token. Also Read - Call of Duty Mobile to BGMI: Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

Notably, Fortnite Token first appeared back in 2021. However, it has mostly remained inactive until last month when it began inviting people “start minting your NFT creations on nftoken site and sell on OpenSea.” When Sweeney caught wind of the matter, he bluntly called out the matter calling it a scam. Also Read - Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Darth Vader, Indiana Jones skins and more revealed

Responding to Sweeney’s comments, makers of Fortnite Token instead of pulling the plug on the matter replied back saying, “Fortnite Token isn’t a scam cryptocurrency project.” “Instead, this is a fair-launch, community-driven, Fortnite game fans-created cryptocurrency project with no specified owner or company structure behind it or a CEO deciding on its future,” they added as reported by PC Gamer.

The Epic Games CEO responded to this with a message that they couldn’t use the ‘Fortnite name and images without permission to market an unrelated product.’

That’s not how trademarks and copyrights work though. You can’t use the Fortnite name and images without permission to market an unrelated product. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) June 6, 2022

Shortly after, he shared word of caution for the makers of the Fortnite Token. In a separate tweet he said that Epic Games’ lawyers were ‘on it’. He also took the opportunity to call out all the crypto platforms that were not filtering out such fraudulent crypto tokens.

There isn’t a Fortnite cryptocurrency. The Twitter accounts promoting such a thing are a scam. Epic’s lawyers are on it. Also, shame on the cryptocurrency marketplaces that enable this kind of thing. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) June 6, 2022

As per a report by InputMag, Fortnite crypto token had a subreddit with 87 members. However, there was no internal activity on the page. The crypto token was also listed on OpenSea NFT marketplace. However, at the time of writing this article, Fortnite Token’s OpenSea page wasn’t launching. “This content is no longer accessible on OpenSea. This content is no longer accessible on OpenSea. It has been removed based on a claim of intellectual property infringement,” the prompt on the platform says.

In addition to this, the subreddit and Twitter account for the same have also been banned.