Just a few days ago, we saw the official presentation of the new graphic engine called Unreal Engine 5, which was presented and displayed by Epic Games. As part of the announcement, the company showcased a special game playable demo. However, it was not a part of any game in development and is called Lumen in the Land of Nanite.

Unreal Engine 5 will be accessible to developers from 2021, offering the latest graphics tools, updates, and more. This new graphics engine will be compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. And although Nintendo Switch does not compete in hardware with these two consoles, the console will not be left behind.

Epic Games shares more details for UE5

Epic Games has officially confirmed that the Unreal Engine 5 will also be compatible with Nintendo Switch. Tim Sweeney told Eurogamer, "To maintain backward compatibility, we have this pipeline where you import or build all content. And at the highest level of cinematic quality executed directly on next-gen consoles."

Sweeney also talked about Unreal Engine 5 as something that will be necessary for Switch and other devices in addition to PS5 and Xbox Series X. “When Fortnite changes and runs on Unreal Engine 5 later this year, we will continue to support all nine platforms. Well, nine, when the two new ones are added”. So, Epic itself has confirmed that Unreal Engine 5 will work on all platforms that its predecessor Unreal Engine 4 also ran on, including Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Despite the difference in performance between the Japanese hybrid console and PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. Many developers agree that the arrival of Unreal Engine 5 on Switch will be an extremely beneficial factor for Nintendo. Given that one of the central elements of the new version of the graphics engine is scalability when compared to traditional methods.