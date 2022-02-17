Epic Games crosses milestone of 500 million accounts

Epic Games is one of the largest video game industry companies of this time with a lot of major properties like Fortnite, Epic Games Store Unreal Engine and more under its belt. The company has now announced that it currently hosts over 500 million Epic Games accounts. This is a major milestone for the company. Also Read - Uncharted's Nathan Drake coming to Fortnite: Details here

Epic Games account allows users to purchase and play PC games, and let players play games like Fortnite and Rocket League on consoles and mobile devices. While the company has announced that it currently hosts over 500 million Epic Games accounts, it has not revealed the usage breakup of these accounts.

Players who utilise Epic Games accounts to play games like Fortnite, just need a "nameless" account that does not even have its own display name or an email address attached to it.

To recall, the Epic Games Store managed to accrue over 194 million users back in 2021, out of which the company claimed to have 31.1 million daily active users and peak concurrent users touched 13.2 million. It also revealed that it had 62 million monthly active users in December.

Epic Games Store launched back in December 2018, and since then the company has put in a huge amount of resources to grow the platform. A document from the Epic vs Apple trial showcased that the company had $330 million in unrecouped costs in 2020 alone. This amount was for paying developers to give away their games in its store. Last year, Epic gave away 89 different titles and 765 million free games overall.

Another document from the lawsuit showcased that more than 7 million people hopped on to the Epic Games Store because of its Grand Theft Auto V giveaway. There seems to be no stopping, considering that Epic has already announced that it will continue to give away free games in 2022 also.

Epic Games has revealed that players spent around $840 million in its store in 2021, with over a third of the amount being spent on third-party games. The biggest third-party games on the store for 2021 were Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Hitman 3, Far Cry 6, Genshin Impact, Darkest Dungeon, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Chivalry 2 and GTA V.