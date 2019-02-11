Fortnite finally rolls out account merger feature for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One users

Epic Games, the game developer behind Fortnite, is finally rolling out the account merge tool for players across the globe. With the help of this feature, players can finally use one Fortnite account across multiple gaming platforms and consoles. This comes as a relief for players allowing them a true cross-platform experience. Once players use this tool, they can use all the skins and V-Bucks from their main account on whatever gaming console they want to play the game on. However, to get started, Epic Games has also laid down some rules for Fortnite players to follow.

The major rule that will impact users is that once a player initiates the merger, Fortnite will hold all the in-game items including V-Bucks, and skins from other accounts for two weeks before merging them in the main account. The company also added that players will need to have access to all the email accounts that are associated with different accounts that they are trying to merge. The rules also state that users need to use one of the accounts to play on either Xbox One or PS4 or Nintendo Switch before September 28, 2018.

The company further added that none of the accounts that the players are trying to merge should be disabled or banned. While battle royale players can merge all the cosmetic items, the ‘Save the World’ players can also merge their Llamas, Defenders, Heroes, Schematics, Survivors, XP, Evolution, and Perk Materials. According to Polygon, Epic Games warned that other items associated with the secondary accounts including Unreal Marketplace items, Creative Islands, and Save The World account level along with any associated progress “will not be merged”.

This feature was initially revealed back in September last year after Sony finally gave in to allow cross-console playing with PS4. This was a major move for Sony as it had long maintained its resistance to allowing “cross-console play”. The feature was initially scheduled to roll out in November 2018, but Epic Games announced that “technical” issues forced the company to delay it to this year.