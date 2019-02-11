comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Fortnite finally rolls out account merger feature for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One users
News

Fortnite finally rolls out account merger feature for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One users

Gaming

Fortnite will hold all the in-game items including V-Bucks, and skins from other accounts for two weeks before merging them into the main account.

  • Published: February 11, 2019 1:28 PM IST
Fortnite share the love event

Epic Games, the game developer behind Fortnite, is finally rolling out the account merge tool for players across the globe. With the help of this feature, players can finally use one Fortnite account across multiple gaming platforms and consoles. This comes as a relief for players allowing them a true cross-platform experience. Once players use this tool, they can use all the skins and V-Bucks from their main account on whatever gaming console they want to play the game on. However, to get started, Epic Games has also laid down some rules for Fortnite players to follow.

The major rule that will impact users is that once a player initiates the merger, Fortnite will hold all the in-game items including V-Bucks, and skins from other accounts for two weeks before merging them in the main account. The company also added that players will need to have access to all the email accounts that are associated with different accounts that they are trying to merge. The rules also state that users need to use one of the accounts to play on either Xbox One or PS4 or Nintendo Switch before September 28, 2018.

Watch: Microsoft Surface Go First Look

The company further added that none of the accounts that the players are trying to merge should be disabled or banned. While battle royale players can merge all the cosmetic items, the ‘Save the World’ players can also merge their Llamas, Defenders, Heroes, Schematics, Survivors, XP, Evolution, and Perk Materials. According to Polygon, Epic Games warned that other items associated with the secondary accounts including Unreal Marketplace items, Creative Islands, and Save The World account level along with any associated progress “will not be merged”.

Delhi government tells schools games like PUBG and Fortnite are harmful for kids

Also Read

Delhi government tells schools games like PUBG and Fortnite are harmful for kids

This feature was initially revealed back in September last year after Sony finally gave in to allow cross-console playing with PS4. This was a major move for Sony as it had long maintained its resistance to allowing “cross-console play”. The feature was initially scheduled to roll out in November 2018, but Epic Games announced that “technical” issues forced the company to delay it to this year.

  • Published Date: February 11, 2019 1:28 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active specifications leaked
thumb-img
News
Meizu Note 9 images surface on TENAA ahead of official launch
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite finally rolls out account merger feature for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One users
thumb-img
News
BlackBerry Key2 in a new Red color like Key2 LE tipped to launch soon

Editor's Pick

PUBG gets Suicide Squad skin on PS4 as zombies update reaches more users
News
PUBG gets Suicide Squad skin on PS4 as zombies update reaches more users
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active specifications leaked

Meizu Note 9 images surface on TENAA ahead of official launch

News

Meizu Note 9 images surface on TENAA ahead of official launch

Fortnite finally rolls out account merger feature for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One users

Gaming

Fortnite finally rolls out account merger feature for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One users

BlackBerry Key2 in a new Red color like Key2 LE tipped to launch soon

News

BlackBerry Key2 in a new Red color like Key2 LE tipped to launch soon

Most Popular

Amazfit Verge Review: Fitness focused, but not so smart

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review

PUBG gets Suicide Squad skin on PS4 as zombies update reaches more users

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active specifications leaked

Meizu Note 9 images surface on TENAA ahead of official launch

BlackBerry Key2 in a new Red color like Key2 LE tipped to launch soon

AnTuTu top 10 Android smartphones for January 2019 released

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG gets Suicide Squad skin on PS4 as zombies update reaches more users

News

PUBG gets Suicide Squad skin on PS4 as zombies update reaches more users
Fortnite finally rolls out account merger feature for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One users

Gaming

Fortnite finally rolls out account merger feature for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One users
Valentine's Day 2019: Fortnite gears up with Share the Love Event

Gaming

Valentine's Day 2019: Fortnite gears up with Share the Love Event
Apex Legends has achieved 10 million players with 1 million concurrent within 72 hours

Gaming

Apex Legends has achieved 10 million players with 1 million concurrent within 72 hours
PUBG creator PlayerUnknown reacts to Apex Legends, the new battle royale on the block

Gaming

PUBG creator PlayerUnknown reacts to Apex Legends, the new battle royale on the block

हिंदी समाचार

एप्पल के 2019 में लॉन्च होने वाले iPhone की कीमत में नहीं होगी बढ़ोतरी

सैमसंग Galaxy S10 और Galaxy S10 E के हाई-रिजॉल्यूशन रेंडर हुए लीक, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

लॉन्च से पहले LG G8 ThinQ की कीमत हुई लीक, जेब पर पड़ेगा महंगा

लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुई पांच रियर कैमरों वाले नोकिया 9 PureView की तस्वीरें, 24 फरवरी को होगा पेश

Oppo F11 Pro स्मार्टफोन पॉप अप सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ होगा लॉन्च

News

PUBG gets Suicide Squad skin on PS4 as zombies update reaches more users
News
PUBG gets Suicide Squad skin on PS4 as zombies update reaches more users
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active specifications leaked
Meizu Note 9 images surface on TENAA ahead of official launch

News

Meizu Note 9 images surface on TENAA ahead of official launch
BlackBerry Key2 in a new Red color like Key2 LE tipped to launch soon

News

BlackBerry Key2 in a new Red color like Key2 LE tipped to launch soon
AnTuTu top 10 Android smartphones for January 2019 released

News

AnTuTu top 10 Android smartphones for January 2019 released