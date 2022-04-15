comscore Fortnite is getting a Coachella makeover
Epic Games’ Fortnite is getting Coachella-themed skins, music

Epic Games has collaborated with Coachella to bring Coachella-themed skins and music to Fortnite. Your Fortnite experience is about to change. Here’s how.

Image: Epic Games

Coachella is coming to Fortnite! Epic Games has announced that it has collaborated with the annual music and arts festival to bring Coachella-themed skins and music to Fortnite. Also Read - Fortnite developer Epic Games ready to go full throttle on metaverse with $2 billion investment

Epic Games said that it will drop two sets of skins in Fortnite to coincide with the two weekends of the music festival. The first drop of Coachella items happened at 8PM ET on April 14 or 5:30AM IST on April 15. It includes Wilder and Lyric Outfits along with matching accessories for each. The matching accessories for the Wilder Outfit are the shark-based Finfin Back Bling, Neon Biter Pickaxe, and Finfin Flair Wrap. The Wilder Outfit comes with the Cosmic Equalizer alt Style, which is reactive to music. Also Read - Fortnite developer Epic Games and Lego team up to build a metaverse for kids

On the other hand, the Lyric Outfit includes a Swaguaro Back Bling and Festival Shredder Pickaxe, both of which are reactive to music. Epic Games says that just like the Wilder Outfit, the Lyric Outfit comes with the reactive Cosmic Equalizer alt Style. Also Read - Fortnite gets new Zero Build mode, three new weapons: Here are the details

Fortnite, Coachella

Image: Epic Games

The second Coachella item drop will take place at 8PM ET on April 21 or 5:30AM on April 22. It includes the Alto and Poet Outfits and matching accessories for each. Both these items are reactive to music. Alto Outfits include Sonic Vibes Back Bling and Softest Electropalm Pickaxe. On the other hand, Poet Outfits include Cosmonautic Helmet Back Bling, Cactical Crusher Pickaxe and the Mainstage Wrap.

Coachella music on Fortnite

In addition to this, Epic Games said that starting from April 14 to to May 16, Fortnite players will be able to listen to artists being featured at Coachella 2022 in the game using the Icon Radio in their Joyride vehicles. The game developer said that Icon Radio will air songs from over 30 artists featured in Coachella 2022.

  Published Date: April 15, 2022 11:37 AM IST

