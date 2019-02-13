comscore
Fortnite update 7.40 delayed due to last minute issues

Fortnite is adding a new event with the v7.40 update called Share the Love to celebrate Valentine's Day.

  • Published: February 13, 2019 9:32 AM IST
Fortnite share the love event

Fortnite developers Epic Games has been subjected to update delays before and it seems that the developer is facing some last minute issues with its current update v7.40. Fortnite devs have tweeted that they have come across some issues with the release hence it has been delayed.

The tweet read, “Due to a last minute issue we’ve discovered within the v7.40 release, the update will be delayed. We’ll give you an exact time when we lock it down.” This might delay Epic Games’s plan to release things in time for Valentine’s Day with its themed additions to the game.

Fortnite is adding a new event with the v7.40 update called Share the Love along with rewards and challenges to celebrate the occasion and these include Valentine Wrap and Vines Contrail as rewards. Players who currently support a Creator in the game or enter a Creator Code between February 8 – February 22 will receive the free Cuddle Hearts Wrap as a gift.

Players will receive the item wrap when the v7.40 update releases and Epic Games assures players that it will be keeping a count of all the players who are eligible. For Battle Pass owners, there will be Overtime Challenges that will have rewards that include new unlockable styles for the Trog, Powder, and Onesie outfits.

Epic Games is also bringing another surprise for all players which is that they will receive double XP during the weekends of February 15-17 and 22-24. Epic Games will be rotating set of featured islands, appearing in Fortnite Creative every day. The Featured Island Frenzy will start on February 12, and end on February 22.

