Epic Games Holiday Sale now live: One free game each day of the sale

Epic Games is currently hosting its annual holiday sale where it is offering major discounts on a long list of gaming titles. It also has brought back the Epic Coupon promotion, wherein it is offering its users a $10 (approximately Rs 760) coupon to users that they can apply on games costing more than $14.99 (approximately Rs 1,140). Apart from the usual discounts, the company is giving away 15 free games. Also Read - Fortnite Winterfest now live, brings in Spider-Man No Way Home's key characters to life

The sale is currently live and will go on until January 6, 2022, till 9:30 PM IST. The Epic Coupon promotion can be redeemed multiple times, meaning if you purchase 10 games each worth more than $14.99 then you will have $100 coupons in total, which you can use while purchasing each consecutive game. Also Read - Indian govt warns parents about online gaming addiction in children: Here's how to deal with it

Free games

The first free game to be made available via the Epic Games Store is Shenmue III, which will be available free of cost until 9:30 PM IST, December 17. Also Read - God of War PC release in January: Here are the minimum requirement to play the game

The rest of the 14 free games are yet to be announced, and Epic Games has said that they will be announced as and when they become free. It will continue to offer one free game per day throughout the duration of the sale. Therefore, you will have to continue to check the store every day to check out the free game of the day.

Epic Games Holiday Sale: Best deals

During the sale, the company is offering discounts on 1,300 games, editions, and add ons, with discounts ranging from 10 percent to 95 percent. Here is a look at the best deals you can get during the Epic Games Holiday sale.