comscore Epic Games Holiday Sale now live: One free game each day of the sale
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Epic Games Holiday Sale now live: One free game each day of the sale
News

Epic Games Holiday Sale now live: One free game each day of the sale

Gaming

The first free game to be made available via the Epic Games Store is Shenmue III, which will be available free of cost until 9:30 PM IST, December 17.

Epic Games Holiday Sale

(Image: Epic Games)

Epic Games is currently hosting its annual holiday sale where it is offering major discounts on a long list of gaming titles. It also has brought back the Epic Coupon promotion, wherein it is offering its users a $10 (approximately Rs 760) coupon to users that they can apply on games costing more than $14.99 (approximately Rs 1,140). Apart from the usual discounts, the company is giving away 15 free games. Also Read - Fortnite Winterfest now live, brings in Spider-Man No Way Home's key characters to life

The sale is currently live and will go on until January 6, 2022, till 9:30 PM IST. The Epic Coupon promotion can be redeemed multiple times, meaning if you purchase 10 games each worth more than $14.99 then you will have $100 coupons in total, which you can use while purchasing each consecutive game. Also Read - Indian govt warns parents about online gaming addiction in children: Here's how to deal with it

Free games

The first free game to be made available via the Epic Games Store is Shenmue III, which will be available free of cost until 9:30 PM IST, December 17. Also Read - God of War PC release in January: Here are the minimum requirement to play the game

The rest of the 14 free games are yet to be announced, and Epic Games has said that they will be announced as and when they become free. It will continue to offer one free game per day throughout the duration of the sale. Therefore, you will have to continue to check the store every day to check out the free game of the day.

Epic Games Holiday Sale: Best deals

During the sale, the company is offering discounts on 1,300 games, editions, and add ons, with discounts ranging from 10 percent to 95 percent. Here is a look at the best deals you can get during the Epic Games Holiday sale.

  • Outriders (61 percent discount) – Rs 983
  • Far Cry 6 (35 percent discount) – Rs 1,950
  • Battlefield 2042 (34 percent discount) – Rs 1,980
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (35 percent discount) – Rs 1,950
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2 (30 percent discount) – Rs 1,714
  • Back 4 Blood (40 percent discount) – Rs 1,799
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed (30 percent discount) – Rs 1,050
  • Alan Wake Remastered (20 percent discount) – Rs 567
  • World War Z Aftermath (25 percent discount) – Rs 704
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 17, 2021 7:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

2021 Holiday gift guide for kids: Top 5 cool gadgets that you should check out
Photo Gallery
2021 Holiday gift guide for kids: Top 5 cool gadgets that you should check out
Holiday gift guide for kids: Top 5 cool tech gifts to give this Christmas

Photo Gallery

Holiday gift guide for kids: Top 5 cool tech gifts to give this Christmas

Epic Games Holiday Sale now live: One free game each day of the sale

Gaming

Epic Games Holiday Sale now live: One free game each day of the sale

Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

Features

Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

Spotify introduces a new five star rating system for podcasts

Entertainment

Spotify introduces a new five star rating system for podcasts

iQoo Neo 5 SE colours, key specs revealed ahead of launch

Mobiles

iQoo Neo 5 SE colours, key specs revealed ahead of launch

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Epic Games Holiday Sale now live: One free game each day of the sale

Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

iQoo Neo 5 SE colours, key specs revealed ahead of launch

Fortnite Winterfest now live, brings in Spider-Man No Way Home's key characters to life

Here's how you can hide your sensitive photos and videos in Google Photos: Follow these simple steps

Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

Instagram New Feature Tutorial

Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays

BMW iX Launched in India

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Epic Games Holiday Sale now live: One free game each day of the sale

Gaming

Epic Games Holiday Sale now live: One free game each day of the sale
Fortnite Winterfest now live, brings in Spider-Man No Way Home's key characters to life

Gaming

Fortnite Winterfest now live, brings in Spider-Man No Way Home's key characters to life
Battlefield 2042 review: Have the new updates made it any better?

Reviews

Battlefield 2042 review: Have the new updates made it any better?
Indian govt warns parents about online gaming addiction

Gaming

Indian govt warns parents about online gaming addiction
God of War PC release in January: Here are the minimum requirement to play the game

Gaming

God of War PC release in January: Here are the minimum requirement to play the game

हिंदी समाचार

आज के फ्री फायर रिडीम कोड में मिलेंगे ये जबरदस्त आइटम

iQOO U5 और iQOO U5x के लॉन्च से पहले ही हुआ लगभग सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का खुलासा, जानें खास बातें

BGMI और Spider-Man: No Way आए साथ, एक और क्रॉसओवर हुआ टीज

Free Fire New Age: 17 जनवरी तक होंगे बहुत सारे मजेदार Events और मिलेंगे ढेरों धांसू Rewards

Free Fire में धांसू इमोट खरीदने के लिए ऐसे फ्री पाएं डायमंड, तरीका है बहुत आसान

Latest Videos

realme Smart Home Gadgets Launched | Check out the First Look | BGR India

Hands On

realme Smart Home Gadgets Launched | Check out the First Look | BGR India
OnePlus Nord 2 CE Images LEAK | New Nord Smartphone May Launch in March 2022

News

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Images LEAK | New Nord Smartphone May Launch in March 2022
Instagram New Feature Tutorial | How to Reply with Reels on a Comment | BGR India

Features

Instagram New Feature Tutorial | How to Reply with Reels on a Comment | BGR India
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at ₹1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at ₹1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

News

Epic Games Holiday Sale now live: One free game each day of the sale
Gaming
Epic Games Holiday Sale now live: One free game each day of the sale
Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

Features

Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant
iQoo Neo 5 SE colours, key specs revealed ahead of launch

Mobiles

iQoo Neo 5 SE colours, key specs revealed ahead of launch
Fortnite Winterfest now live, brings in Spider-Man No Way Home's key characters to life

Gaming

Fortnite Winterfest now live, brings in Spider-Man No Way Home's key characters to life
Here's how you can hide your sensitive photos and videos in Google Photos: Follow these simple steps

How To

Here's how you can hide your sensitive photos and videos in Google Photos: Follow these simple steps

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers