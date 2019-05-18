comscore
Epic Games hosts 'Mega Sale'; offers up to 75% discounts on games

Epic Games is definitely gunning for the big guy, which in this case is Valve, and its PC gaming store Steam. It seems Epic Games is bringing out the big guns to take on the titan.

Epic Games Mega sale

People really were in two minds when Epic Games decided to challenge the company which is considered the king of PC games, Valve. Epic Games announced that it will be holding a ‘Mega Sale’ where certain titles will get up to 75 percent off which seems like a direct challenge to Valve. For the record, Valve‘s PC gaming platform Steam has a reputation for holding sales with massive discounts on games. Epic Games, when launching its PC games store, had decided that it would pay the developers of the game more money from its cut than was offered by the others in the industry. And by the industry it really means Valve, because they are the biggest there is.

The Epic Mega Sale is already underway, and will run till June 13. During this time, every game that is sold over $14.99 will have an additional $10 discounted from it. Besides this, Epic Games will be throwing in a free game every week that the Mega Sale is on. As of today players can get a free copy of World of Goo on the Epic Games Store as part of the Mega Sale, and next on the list is Stories Untold at no cost.

Call Of Duty: Mobile now available in closed beta

  Published Date: May 18, 2019 10:34 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Facebook ने 265 fake accounts को किया रिमूव

TENAA की लिस्टिंग में स्पॉट हुआ Redmi 7A

Indian smartphone company Micromax ने 4,999 रुपये में लॉन्च किया दो कैमरे वाला #iOne Notch Display स्मार्टफोन

iOS पर सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड किए जाने वाले ऐप में TikTok की बादशाहत बरकरार, प्ले स्टोर में भी तीसरे नंबर पर

पबजी मोबाइल का नया सीजन 7 आज होगा लॉन्च

