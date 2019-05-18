Epic Games hosts 'Mega Sale'; offers up to 75% discounts on games

People really were in two minds when Epic Games decided to challenge the company which is considered the king of PC games, Valve. Epic Games announced that it will be holding a ‘Mega Sale’ where certain titles will get up to 75 percent off which seems like a direct challenge to Valve. For the record, Valve‘s PC gaming platform Steam has a reputation for holding sales with massive discounts on games. Epic Games, when launching its PC games store, had decided that it would pay the developers of the game more money from its cut than was offered by the others in the industry. And by the industry it really means Valve, because they are the biggest there is.

The Epic Mega Sale is already underway, and will run till June 13. During this time, every game that is sold over $14.99 will have an additional $10 discounted from it. Besides this, Epic Games will be throwing in a free game every week that the Mega Sale is on. As of today players can get a free copy of World of Goo on the Epic Games Store as part of the Mega Sale, and next on the list is Stories Untold at no cost.

Epic Games is clearly gunning for Valve and its platform Steam, and up until now it had been doing that by ensuring that they get exclusive titles, some of which were much awaited by the players. This prompted people to switch over from Steam to the Epic Games Store to play these games as they had no other choice. And now it has taken another jibe at Valve by initiating this new sale which is also a clear shot at the biggest PC gaming platform.

Some of the exclusive titles that Epic Games has been able to snatch away from Steam were Metro Exodus and Borderlands 3. As for the games that are available for sale right now include John Wick Hex, which can be preordered for $7.99, and Borderlands 3, which can also be preorder right now for $49.99.