Epic Games is giving away the Batman banner to everyone

It is a great time to be a Fortnite player and a Batman fan at the same time right now. This is because the FortniteXBatman event is on right now and players can don up as Batman and use some special tools of the Dark Knight in the game. Epic Games had promised that those that watch the FortniteXBatman premiere live will be granted Batman banner as a reward. Epic Games tweeted that, “Due to an issue with YouTube, the reward was not immediately available to players who watched the Fortnite x Batman premiere live. We will grant ALL Fortnite players the banner later this week.” And now players can log into the game to claim the Batman banner

Last Saturday when the event went live, the world celebrated Batman Day, the 80th anniversary of the Dark Knight. The event will be held till October 6. A Rift Zone has brought Gotham City to Fortnite. It comes with Gotham villains and Batman cape and the power of Glider Redeploy.

We’ve granted ALL Fortnite players the Batman banner. Log in from now until October 6 to redeem it! 🦇 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 25, 2019

Besides these there are of course the Batman toys, Batman Grapnel Gun and Explosive Batarang. There is a whole new cosmetic pack called Batman Caped Crusader Pack. In addition to other Batman-themed cosmetics, this Pack includes the Batman Comic Book Outfit and The Dark Knight Movie Outfit.

The Catwoman Outfit can also be found on the Store. Players can rescue the Island from danger by taking on Challenges available until October 1. Completing these Challenges will earn players free rewards from the Welcome to Gotham City Challenge Bundle, including the Catwing Glider. All the details can be found here.

WATCH: Fortnite X Batman Announce Trailer

And now besides the FortniteXBatman event, Epic Games has made six Batman games free on its store app. These new games include three from the Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham Collection and three from the Traveller’s Tales’ Lego Batman Trilogy series. These games can be claimed and added to the player library for free. The Arkham series games include, Arkham Asylum, Arkham City and Arkham Knight. While the Lego Batman games include Lego Batman, Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, and Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham. These games are available only for a week and can be claimed from here.