Epic Games is back with some freebies. This time, it is offering the latest Tomb Raider title dubbed Shadow of the Tomb Raider for free. While this might not be the best title in the series, story-wise, it still received favorable reviews. Also, since it is the latest title in the franchise, it offers great graphics and support for Ray Tracing.

Get Shadow of the Tomb Raider for free on Epic

Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be free on the Epic Store starting September 1. You can get your hands on the title by September 8 on the Epic store. Right now, the game costs Rs 724.35, which is a discounted price from its original Rs 2,195 pricing.

Published by Square Enix, Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the latest title in the franchise. It is a successor to the 2015's popular game Rise of the Tomb Raider. In the latest title, Lara Croft is said to save the world from a Maya apocalypse.

Although it is said to be the final chapter in Lara Croft’s origin trilogy, it won’t be the last game in the franchise. The trilogy, consisting of 2013’s Tomb Raider, 2015’s Rise of Tomb Raider, and 2018’s Shadow of Tomb Raider, was an attempt to reboot the franchise and to offer Lara’s origin story.

A leak from April revealed that the next Tomb Raider or the successor to the Shadow of Tomb Raider will be built using Unreal Engine 5. The next Tomb Raider game is expected to focus on visuals as well as the story.

Apart from the action-packed Tomb Raider game, those who want a more adventurous game with chilled vibes, can look out for Submerged: Hidden Depths. It will also be available on Epic from September 1.

Released earlier this year, Submerged: Hidden Depths is a single-player exploration title.