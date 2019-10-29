Epic Games is suing former testers who leaked Chapter 2 details

Epic Games is taking some strict action against two testers who leaked Chapter 2 details. Epic Games is suing the two testers for revealing secrets about the chapter 2 before its black hole event. According to a Polygon report, Ronald Sykes who was a tester with Epic Games played a lot of the Chapter 2 content back in September. He then started tweeting about the content of the upcoming new Chapter before the Black hole event went live. He leaked information about the ability to swim, along with an image of the game’s new map.

Epic Games’ suit claims that Sykes signed a non-disclosure agreement with the company that he flouted. The act of revealing the information about Chapter 2 before it released was a violation. “He did so at the expense of Epic and those in the Fortnite community who were anxiously awaiting the new season of Fortnite only to have some of Epic’s planned surprises spoiled by Sykes’ leaks,” the suit says. The event had a buildup of months according to Epic Game and @invisiblellama9 with his leaks ruined the surprise for fans that have been waiting for the new season.

After almost a whole day of just staring at that black hole Fortnite came back with a new map and content. We had the same essential map on Fortnite for almost two years now, albeit with major changes from time to time. It even had its own story and now Fortnite has revamped it all with a whole new map. This new map has more vegetation and rougher terrain, and even rivers where players can go for a swim. It resembles the Sanhok map on PUBG quite a bit.

Fortnite Chapter 2: New features

The new update also introduces fishing, swimming, and new vehicles to utilize like boats surprisingly pogo sticks. Besides there are now multiplayer emotes that will let players co-ordinate dances with their friends. There are a couple of new weapons as well which include rocket launcher, and a brand-new semi-automatic pistol. And players will also be able to hide now by ducking in haystacks or dumpsters. There is a new battle pass as well that brings with it the usual goodies that include skins for weapons and characters that include a water blob.

The progression system of the battle pass has been changed and players will be able to earn more experience by doing more things. These things include getting kills or even just opening chests. The battle pass costs 950 V-Bucks and players will be able to earn an additional 1,500 from completing goals.

WATCH: Fortnite Chapter 2 | Launch Trailer

The game has been showing the black hole since yesterday and today morning the servers just went down for maintenance. The social media accounts of Fortnite were also blank and they were made visible again. Following this the game servers returned online and had a huge update that could be downloaded. But it was not playable immediately.