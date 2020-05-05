comscore Epic Games launches Unreal Engine 4.25; new features | BGR India
  Published: May 5, 2020 10:27 PM IST
Epic Games launches Unreal Engine 4.25

Game developer Epic Games has just launched the stable version of the latest Unreal Engine 4.25. This new version brings a number of new features to the real-time 3D tool. These features will help creators across multiple fields including video games, film, architecture, film, television, automotive, advertising, and more. The stable version came months after Epic Games launched the initial preview for Unreal Engine 4.25. Interested creators can head to the Unreal Engine website to download the latest version and get started. In the meantime, let’s check out all the changes one can expect with Unreal Engine 4.25 from Epic Games. Also Read - Just Cause 4 is free on Epic Games Store this week

Epic Games launches Unreal Engine 4.25; details

The highlight of the Unreal Engine 4.25 is the built-in support for next-generation console platforms. This includes allowing developers to create and ship games for the upcoming Microsoft Xbox Series X and Sony PS5. Epic Games also revealed that it will continue to update the 4.25-Plus branch with additional fixes, optimizations, throughout 2020. This support includes the latest audio advancements, online subsystems, and more. The new version also brings a number of UI improvements along with networking insights to the Unreal Engine profiling. As part of the improvements, the update also brings new “Animation Insights plugin” to the Unreal Editor. Also Read - Epic Games Store is offering World War Z for free this week

Watch: How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Creators also get production-ready ray tacking features and Niagara VFX with this update. The developer has already tested the Niagara VFX features on its in-house Battle Royale game, Fortnite. This means that Epic Games has added more features along with several improvements to both the technologies. The developers also added “major advancements” to the Chaos physics and destruction system in the new update. Also Read - Assassin's Creed: Syndicate to be free on the Epic Games Store

Microsoft to showcase Xbox Series X games on May 7 with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay trailer

Also Read

Microsoft to showcase Xbox Series X games on May 7 with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay trailer

The new update also adds a brand-new “physically based Thin Transparency shading model”. Beyond this, we also get a new “Anisotropy material input property” for improved shading and more. Epic Games also improved the HoloLens 2 support along with new Azure Spatial Anchors in the new Unreal Engine update. Beyond that, we got LiDAR Point cloud support, support for immersive realistic audio, and high-quality media output.

