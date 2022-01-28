comscore Epic Games next free game could be a disappointment for some players: Here's why
Epic Games next free game could be a disappointment for some players: Here's why

Epic is currently offering Daemon x Machina mecha action game for free, however, the next replacement might already be there in your collection.

Epic-Games-Store

(Image: Epic Games)

Epic Games e-store witnessed exponential growth last year. As per the company’s latest annual report, Epic Games store continued to grow in 2021 with monthly active users touching 62 million in December. Also Read - Epic Games to keep rolling out weekly free games throughout 2022

Epic cites that there were over 194 million PC customers on the Epic Games Store spending $840 million last year, although only $300 million came from third-party games. A major hit, however, was the freebies — a total of 765 million weekly free games claimed from 89 titles the company offered via ECS in 2021. Epic plans to continue the tradition this year, giving away new free games to players on a weekly basis. Also Read - How to save your gaming accounts from getting hacked online

While the first free title — Relicta has been taken off of the chart on January 27, Epic has come up with another one, a Mecha third-person action shooter game. Daemon x Machina will be free to download until February 3. The game was originally introduced as Nintendo Switch exclusive but was later released on PC. This fast-paced mech action title is usually listed at a $60 USD price, but mech aficionados can claim it for free from Epic’s store. Also Read - Fortnite is back online, major global outage causes seven hour downtime

While Daemon x Machina can be taken as one of the recent titles to be added in Epic’s ‘free game program,’ the next freebie will likely be a disappointment for some players. ECS will be putting Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, a 2D platformer from Playtonic as the free title on February 3. As free claim service is offered from a rotating selection, the next free title will be a repeat of what was offered in 2019. Simply to say, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair was one of the free games that EGS gave away at its 12 Days of Free Games event in 2019. If you are among those players who have already have the game installed on the PC, it’s better to skip checking for the third free game. But those who have somehow missed out on the opportunity, can download the game in the first week of February, at 10 AM CT (9:30 PM IST).

  • Published Date: January 28, 2022 7:24 PM IST

Best Sellers