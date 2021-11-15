comscore Fortnite mobile battle royale game shut down in China: Know the reason
News

Fortnite mobile battle royale game shut down in China: Know the reason

Gaming

Epic Games had earlier announced that it would shut down the Chinese version of the game on November 15 stating, "Fortnite China's Beta test has reached an end."

Fortnite

Epic Games has finally dropped its three-year effort to penetrate the world’s biggest gaming market, by pulling the plug on its Chinese version of Fortnite. This news comes amid Communist Party led crackdowns against online addiction and the broader tech sector. Also Read - Federal Judge directs Apple to allow external payment options on App Store by December 9

To recall, Epic Games had earlier announced that it would shut down the Chinese version of the game on November 15 stating, “Fortnite China’s Beta test has reached an end” and that the servers would be shut down. Also Read - Forget PUBG New State, Krafton could already be working on PUBG 2: Details here

Chinese players have taken to Weibo to post their goodbyes as they can no longer access the game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile x League of Legends crossover teased: Here’s what you need to know

With this, the long-running test of Fortnite China comes to an end. During the test, the content was policed for excessive violence. To recall, the test started back in 2018, but the game never received the government’s green light to be formally launched and monetised.

The Chinese government is pressing down too much on video games stating that children are spending too much time playing online games. Regulators have introduced age and playing-time restrictions, while at the same time slowing down approvals for new titles. The country’s drive to tighten its control over the economy and enterprises has affected a number of industries, with tech firms taking a major hit.

Chinese video game maker Tencent along with a number of other developers back in September vowed to better police their products for “politically harmful” content and enforce curbs on underage players, to ensure that they fall into line with government demands.

Epic Games is among a number of other tech brands that have pulled out of the Chinese market due to the Chinese government’s crackdown. To recall, Microsoft earlier last month announced that it will shit down LinkedIn operations in the country. Yahoo has also announced to pull out of the country.

Google back in 2010 shut down its search engine access for the country as it refused to comply with Beijing’s requirement to censor search results.

  Published Date: November 15, 2021 3:38 PM IST

