comscore
  • Home
  • Epic Games releases new teaser of the upcoming Season 8 of Fortnite
News

Epic Games releases new teaser of the upcoming Season 8 of Fortnite

Fortnite Season 8 is set to commence soon.

  • Published: February 27, 2019 12:34 PM IST
Fortnite Season 8 Teaser

Fortnite is all set to embark on a new season soon, which is going to be the eighth one, and there are some unique changes that the developers are bringing with it this time around. Previously Epic Games had announced that it is making the Battle Pass for the Season 8 free unlike in the past when players have always had to purchase it. That said, not just anyone will be able to get it for free though. Fortnite has announced in a tweet that the Battle Pass will be free for those that will be able to complete 13 Overtime Challenges.

And now Epic Games has released another teaser for the upcoming season 8 in a tweet which reads, “Sssomething shimmers Within the cave… But beware of those Who arrive on waves. 3 days to Season 8.” The cave here might be a reference to something that players discovered previously. The iceberg near Happy Hamlet was recently found to have been destroyed which revealed a bunker underneath it, though its purpose was not clear. Polar Peak’s castle also had a surprise for the players who noticed that the prison cell beneath it had huge eggs locked in the prison cells.

Comparing these to the snake like silhouettes in the poster seems to point in the direction that Fortnite will probably be adding snake-like or other creatures in the game that may hatch from the eggs players have encountered before. Players have also encountered a huge icy sphere floating above the castle in Polar Peak, which was a new snow capped mountain that was introduced in the Season 7 of the game.

Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass available for free; but there's a catch

Also Read

Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass available for free; but there's a catch

For now, the orb is just floating there and not doing anything in particular. This is very much reminiscent of the purple cube that was seen near the end of Season 5 of Fortnite. The purple cube had later merged with Loot Lake to create a bouncy surface and usher in the Season 6 of the game.

  • Published Date: February 27, 2019 12:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
TikTok app crosses the 1 billion download mark: Report
thumb-img
News
Alleged Vivo X27 appears on TENAA featuring triple-camera setup
thumb-img
Gaming
Epic Games releases new teaser of the upcoming Season 8 of Fortnite
thumb-img
News
Whatsapp group invitation feature spotted on latest Android beta update

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi smartphones discounted on Mi.com
Deals
Xiaomi Redmi smartphones discounted on Mi.com
TikTok app crosses the 1 billion download mark: Report

News

TikTok app crosses the 1 billion download mark: Report

Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level

Review

Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level

Alleged Vivo X27 appears on TENAA featuring triple-camera setup

News

Alleged Vivo X27 appears on TENAA featuring triple-camera setup

Reliance Jio effect: Vodafone Idea, Airtel may team up to for fiber joint venture

News

Reliance Jio effect: Vodafone Idea, Airtel may team up to for fiber joint venture

Most Popular

Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level

Vivo V15 Pro Camera Review

Oppo's 10x lossless zoom shows both the progress and difficulties with smartphone zoom

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera samples

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Impressions

Google rolls outs AI grammar checker for G Suite users

TikTok app crosses the 1 billion download mark: Report

Alleged Vivo X27 appears on TENAA featuring triple-camera setup

Reliance Jio effect: Vodafone Idea, Airtel may team up to for fiber joint venture

Whatsapp group invitation feature spotted on latest Android beta update

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Epic Games releases new teaser of the upcoming Season 8 of Fortnite

Gaming

Epic Games releases new teaser of the upcoming Season 8 of Fortnite
Fortnite seems to have lost almost 50 percent of its revenue in a month

Gaming

Fortnite seems to have lost almost 50 percent of its revenue in a month
Hackers used PUBG to communicate for a $2.4 million heist

Gaming

Hackers used PUBG to communicate for a $2.4 million heist
Esports is all set to become a billion dollar industry by 2019-end

Gaming

Esports is all set to become a billion dollar industry by 2019-end
Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass available for free; but there's a catch

Gaming

Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass available for free; but there's a catch

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile में ऐसे मारें ज्यादा से ज्यादा Zombies, यें पांच तरीके आएंगे काम

सैमसंग Galaxy S10, S10 Plus और S10e भारत में 6 मार्च को होंगे लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

ऑनलाइन म्यूजिक स्ट्रीमिंग प्लेटफॉर्म Spotify भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, ऐसे मिलेगा फ्री सब्सक्रिप्शन

OnePlus 7 वायरलैस चार्जिंग के बिना ही होगा लॉन्च: रिपोर्ट

INDvsAUS के बीच दूसरा T20 मुकाबला आज, मैच देखते हुए आप यूं कर सकते हैं कमाई

News

Google rolls outs AI grammar checker for G Suite users
News
Google rolls outs AI grammar checker for G Suite users
TikTok app crosses the 1 billion download mark: Report

News

TikTok app crosses the 1 billion download mark: Report
Alleged Vivo X27 appears on TENAA featuring triple-camera setup

News

Alleged Vivo X27 appears on TENAA featuring triple-camera setup
Reliance Jio effect: Vodafone Idea, Airtel may team up to for fiber joint venture

News

Reliance Jio effect: Vodafone Idea, Airtel may team up to for fiber joint venture
Whatsapp group invitation feature spotted on latest Android beta update

News

Whatsapp group invitation feature spotted on latest Android beta update