comscore Epic Games Store for Android is now live with new game Battle Breakers
Epic Games Store for Android is now live with new game Battle Breakers

Epic Games has taken a strong stance towards the present gaming platform companies like Google and Steam that charge 25 percent of all profits from developers.

  • Published: November 19, 2019 2:04 PM IST
Epic Games’ Fortnite Installer for Android was how the game was launched. This was because Epic Games didn’t want to give Google money for all the transactions that happened in the game. Epic Games has taken a strong stance towards the present gaming platform companies like Google and Steam that charge 25 percent of all profits from developers. On its own part it has a much lower commission rate that it charges from developers for hosting games on its own platform. The third party installer for Fortnite on Mobile was called Fortnite Installer, and now it has been changed to Epic Games App.

And now, the Epic Games Store for Android is live. Back in January this year the company announced its plan for the same. Google Play Store has always been the go to platform for Android apps, and has traditionally been considered the most trusted source for apps. Though Google Play Store has had almost all officially releases of Android Apps, there are quite a few fakes on the platform as well. In fact, Google itself does a regular cleanup of all the fake apps that play host to malware affecting smartphones.

Fortnite is getting limited time Imperial Stormtrooper costumes

Also Read

Fortnite is getting limited time Imperial Stormtrooper costumes

Hence when Epic Games launched Fortnite for the Android platform it chose to put up the game on its own website instead of the Google Play. It is believed that the primary reason for this is because the developer wanted to cut out the fees Google levies on all the transactions that apps and games make on its platform. Which is why Epic Games Store will be providing developers with 88 percent profits, higher than any other platform. Epic Games also argued that the release of the fake variants of Fortnite on the Google Play Store were attempts to spread malware, and it constantly held true that the original variant is only available on its own website. The game was released back in August, and was not immediately available to download for users using all kinds of Android smartphones.

The game was initially launched only for Samsung users with Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Tab S4 devices, and the pool of smartphones was gradually increased. Despite snags like malware being added to the installer on the Epic Games website, the game managed to 15 million downloads in the first month.

