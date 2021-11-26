comscore Epic Games free titles for December: Dead by Daylight, While True: learn(), and more
Epic Games free titles for December: Dead by Daylight, While True: learn(), and more

Epic Games Store free games for December 2021: Dead by Daylight, While True: learn() to be available for free till December 9.

Epic Games recently announced its Black Friday Sale deals on some of the popular releases of this year. As part of the deal, the developer listed discounts on Far Cry 6, Hitman 3, Darkest Dungeon 2, among other games. While the offers are keeping the players excited, Epic Games seems to have planned to stretch its celebration till the holiday season. Also Read - Epic Games Black Friday sale: Up to 75 percent discount on Hitman 3, Cyberpunk 2077, and more

Epic has announced the next batch of free games hitting the store as part of the Thanksgiving celebration. The developer on Thursday revealed the freebie ‘thehunter: Call of the Wild’ which will be available to claim till December 2. For those who haven’t tried the game, here’s a snippet. Also Read - Fortnite mobile battle royale game shut down in China: Know the reason

Epic Games Store free games next week- thehunter: Call of the Wild, Dead by Daylight, and more

As the name suggests, it is a hunting game that takes place in an open world. While the reviews for the game are positive, the page in Epic claims the game to be realistic and visually breathtaking. The game has multiplayer options, in-game challenges, and hunting events that happen frequently. You can enter solo or in co-op with other mates. There are different weapon options available that you can try. The game is usually priced at Rs 529, but you can play the game for free till the first week of December. Also Read - Federal Judge directs Apple to allow external payment options on App Store by December 9

The freemium tag will expire on December 2 at 9:30 PM, following which a new game will take the slot- Dead by Daylight. The game developed by Behaviour Interactive is a popular 4v1 asymmetrical horror game where a team of four survivors has to battle against one bloodthirsty killer while trying to evade and escape.

As pointed out by Eurogamer, with tons of DLC, the game now has some iconic killers from some of the popular franchises in cinema and gaming, Halloween’s Michael Myers, Hellraiser’s Pinhead, Scream’s Ghost Face, Silent Hill’s Pyramid Head, A Nightmare on Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger. As per the developer, all the current DLC released will be available to purchase alongside the Dead by Daylight game when it debuts on the Epic Games Store next week.

Around the same time, Epic will list While True: learn() as well for next week. The simulation game is all about “machine learning, neural networks, big data and AI” where you need to play as a coder and learn about machine learning, and use visual programming to “build a cat-to-human speech recognition system.”

  Published Date: November 26, 2021 7:25 PM IST

