Epic Games Store garnered more 100 million customer in the first year

The developer behind Fortnite, Epic Games announced in 2018 that it will come out with a games store. And last year it did come out with its Epic Games Store which was a direct competitor to Steam from Valve. Now, after a year of being in action, Epic Games has announced that its Store garnered 108 million customers in its first year. And these customers from PC spent $680 million in the Store. Among these $251 million were on third-party PC games.

As for Epic Games themselves the company claims that it funded $23 million in coupons and discounts on the Store. It offered 73 free games as part of promotion which amount to nearly $1,500 in value. The company plans to continue offering free games throughout 2020 as well. In terms of the active players last month, 17 percent were from the US which is followed by Russia, China, Brazil, and Germany. As for the most popular games on the Store Borderlands 3, The Division 2, Control, and Metro Exodus topped the list which are also PC exclusives.

We’re extending our weekly free game program throughout 2020! Learn more here: https://t.co/oXtjLRxM3v — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) January 14, 2020

“In 2020 we’ll continue to lead the way in open and developer-friendly store terms, with 88% revenue sharing, support for developer and publisher payment systems, and keyless purchasing integration with Humble (more PC stores coming soon).” Epic Games wrote in the blog post.

Epic Games launched Fortnite for Android with an installer. This was because Epic Games didn’t want to give Google money for all the transactions that happened in the game. Epic Games has taken a strong stance towards the present gaming platform companies like Google and Steam. These platforms charge 25 percent of all profits from developers. On its own part it has a much lower commission rate that it charges from developers for hosting games on its own platform. The third party installer for Fortnite on Mobile was called Fortnite Installer, which it then changed to Epic Games App.