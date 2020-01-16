comscore Epic Games Store garnered more 100 million customer in the first year
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Epic Games Store garnered more 100 million customer in the first year
News

Epic Games Store garnered more 100 million customer in the first year

Gaming

Epic Games Store is a direct competitor to Steam from Valve.

  • Updated: January 16, 2020 2:27 PM IST
Epic Games Store 2

The developer behind Fortnite, Epic Games announced in 2018 that it will come out with a games store. And last year it did come out with its Epic Games Store which was a direct competitor to Steam from Valve. Now, after a year of being in action, Epic Games has announced that its Store garnered 108 million customers in its first year. And these customers from PC spent $680 million in the Store. Among these $251 million were on third-party PC games.

Related Stories


As for Epic Games themselves the company claims that it funded $23 million in coupons and discounts on the Store. It offered 73 free games as part of promotion which amount to nearly $1,500 in value. The company plans to continue offering free games throughout 2020 as well. In terms of the active players last month, 17 percent were from the US which is followed by Russia, China, Brazil, and Germany. As for the most popular games on the Store Borderlands 3, The Division 2, Control, and Metro Exodus topped the list which are also PC exclusives.

“In 2020 we’ll continue to lead the way in open and developer-friendly store terms, with 88% revenue sharing, support for developer and publisher payment systems, and keyless purchasing integration with Humble (more PC stores coming soon).” Epic Games wrote in the blog post.

Epic Games Store for Android is now live with new game Battle Breakers

Also Read

Epic Games Store for Android is now live with new game Battle Breakers

Epic Games launched Fortnite for Android with an installer. This was because Epic Games didn’t want to give Google money for all the transactions that happened in the game. Epic Games has taken a strong stance towards the present gaming platform companies like Google and Steam. These platforms charge 25 percent of all profits from developers. On its own part it has a much lower commission rate that it charges from developers for hosting games on its own platform. The third party installer for Fortnite on Mobile was called Fortnite Installer, which it then changed to Epic Games App.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 16, 2020 2:27 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 16, 2020 2:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

New UI beta registrations open for Realme XT, 3 Pro
News
New UI beta registrations open for Realme XT, 3 Pro
Epic Games Store garnered more 100 million customer in the first year

Gaming

Epic Games Store garnered more 100 million customer in the first year

Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3i, Realme X to get Rs 2,000 discount starting January 19

Deals

Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3i, Realme X to get Rs 2,000 discount starting January 19

Realme X2 to get Android 10 update next month

News

Realme X2 to get Android 10 update next month

Apple iPhone 12 series may sport 6GB RAM

News

Apple iPhone 12 series may sport 6GB RAM

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

New UI beta registrations open for Realme XT, 3 Pro

Realme X2 to get Android 10 update next month

Apple iPhone 12 series may sport 6GB RAM

1 in 5 smartphones will support 5G by 2021

OnePlus 6, 6T getting OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

Related Topics

Related Stories

Epic Games Store garnered more 100 million customer in the first year

Gaming

Epic Games Store garnered more 100 million customer in the first year
Fortnite update 11.40 patch notes reveal changes

Gaming

Fortnite update 11.40 patch notes reveal changes
Ninja now has a Fortnite skin

Gaming

Ninja now has a Fortnite skin
Fortnite tops list of revenue made by free-to-play games in 2019

Gaming

Fortnite tops list of revenue made by free-to-play games in 2019
Fortnite 11.20 update patch notes out for Fortnite Chapter 2

Gaming

Fortnite 11.20 update patch notes out for Fortnite Chapter 2

हिंदी समाचार

यूरोपीय यूनियन के संसदों ने की कॉमन मोबाइल चार्जर मांग

5G Trials in India : Reliance Jio, Airtel और Vodafone Idea ने 5G ट्रायल के लिए फाइल की एप्लीकेशन

शाओमी Mi Portable वायरलैस माउस भारत में 499 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: कौन सी कंपनी दे रही है सबसे कम कीमत में डेली 1.5GB डाटा वाला प्रीपेड प्लान

Vu सिनेमा TV लाइनअप 40W स्पीकर के साथ भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

New UI beta registrations open for Realme XT, 3 Pro
News
New UI beta registrations open for Realme XT, 3 Pro
Realme X2 to get Android 10 update next month

News

Realme X2 to get Android 10 update next month
Apple iPhone 12 series may sport 6GB RAM

News

Apple iPhone 12 series may sport 6GB RAM
1 in 5 smartphones will support 5G by 2021

News

1 in 5 smartphones will support 5G by 2021
OnePlus 6, 6T getting OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update

News

OnePlus 6, 6T getting OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update