News

Epic Games Store is offering World War Z for free this week

Gaming

World War Z is a cooperative third-person shooter in which four players fight against massive hordes of zombies.

  Published: March 27, 2020 7:54 PM IST
World War Z game

The Epic Games Store is back with more free games this week and the most attractive one among the lot is World War Z. Besides World War Z, other games that are also free this week are, Figment and Tormentor x Punisher. Following this the games that will be free have also been announced. The two games that will be made free from April 2 are Gone Home and Hob. These games will be free for a whole week.

World War Z is a cooperative third-person shooter in which four players fight against massive hordes of zombies. There are fifteen different locations offered in the game. These locations are Moscow, New York, Jerusalem, Tokyo, Sydney, Oslo, Barcelona, Denver, Cairo, Seoul, Budapest, Auckland, Buenos Aires, Paris and Johannesburg. Player are offered six classes of characters to control. These are the Gunslinger, the Hellraiser, the Fixer, the Medic, the Slasher, and the Exterminator. This game takes after the events of the popular film of the same name which released in the year 2013.

The game is now available for free on the Epic Games Store for all its users. All users have to do is open up the page for World War Z on the store and add the free edition. This will prompt users if they want the developer to have access to their email and users can choose either options. Following this the game will be added to the library and can immediately be downloaded. Previous games that the Epic Games Store has offered include Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate and Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

Best Online Games to be launch in April 2020

This edition of the Assassin’s Creed takes players to London, 1868. In the heart of the Industrial Revolution. Players get into the shoes of twin assassins Jacob and Evie Frye who take part in the organized crime in the city in an attempt to take back the city from Templar control. While Kingdom Come: Deliverance is set in the medieval Kingdom of Bohemia, an Imperial State of the Holy Roman Empire.

  • Published Date: March 27, 2020 7:54 PM IST

