Epic Games Store is stopping users from buying too many games

Have you ever heard of a shop that does not want to sell too many items too quickly? Well Epic Games Store is trying to do just that all the while it is holding its ‘Mega Sale’. Last week, Epic Games announced that it will be holding a ‘Mega Sale’ where certain titles will get up to 75 percent off which seems like a direct challenge to Valve‘s Steam and the sales held on it. Epic Games, when launching its PC games store, had decided that it would pay the developers of the game more money from its cut than was offered by the others in the industry. And by the industry it really means Valve, because they are the biggest there is.

And now with the ‘Mega Sale’, Epic Games is apparently capping the number of games that can be bought from a certain account. Twitch streamer Patrick Boivin spoke about this issue on Twitter and said that he had purchased five games on the Epic store which was enough to get his account flagged up and marked up as potentially fraudulent, and this blocked him from buying any more games.

HAHAHA OH MY GOD THIS FUCKING STORE IS SO BAD pic.twitter.com/LLz9dGJyeI — Patrick Boivin (@AngriestPat) May 16, 2019

According to Chester, calling up Epic player support does get this condition reversed, and it seems to be a problem with Epic Games Store’s fraud prevention design. This might also be an issue because unlike Steam, Epic Games Store does not have the shopping cart feature, which means buying every single game is a transaction.

The Epic Mega Sale is already underway, and will run till June 13. During this time, every game that is sold over $14.99 will have an additional $10 discounted from it. Besides this, Epic Games will be throwing in a free game every week that the Mega Sale is on.

Some of the exclusive titles that Epic Games has been able to snatch away from Steam were Metro Exodus and Borderlands 3. As for the games that are available for sale right now include John Wick Hex, which can be preordered for $7.99, and Borderlands 3, which can also be pre-order right now for $49.99.