The big players (aka companies) in the video game industry are celebrating the holiday season by offering a popular title for free each day. Epic Games have been listing free games on the online store every day. The latest game on the list is Remedy Entertainment's Control- the psycho-thriller game.

This isn't the first time Epic Games offered the game as a freebie on its platform. The developer listed Control in Epic Mega sale this past June. This time around, Epic is offering Control for free as part of its '15 days of free games promotion.'

How to get Control for free on Epic Games Store

To get the popular third-person adventure title one can simply log in to the Epic Games Store or create an account if they haven't and then look for Control, tap on the Continue option and then press the 'Get' to add the game to their library free of charge. As we have mentioned, the game was made available for free on the Epic Games Store a few months ago, for those who couldn't get their hands on it they can now claim the title for free. However, you only have time till December 27, 11 AM CT (10:30 PM IST), better hurry before time runs out.

That said, if you are looking for a mix of games at a cheaper price to play this new year, Epic Games has a few promising titles listed on Holiday Sale 2021 that include Battlefield 2042 for Rs 1979, Far Cry 6 Standard Edition, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for Rs 1949. The developer is also providing a $10 coupon that is applicable to every game that costs $14.99 or above. The coupon will be available until the end of the Holiday Sale i.e, January 6, 2022, and players will get the luxury to use the coupon for as many as 10 games getting the $10 off on every game they purchase are priced $14.99 or above. The video game distributor is giving a game for free each day on its online store every day as part of celebrating the festive mood.