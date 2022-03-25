Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2022: Up to 75 percent discount on Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn and more

Epic Games Store Spring Sale for the year is here. The new season sale brings discounts to some of the popular AAA titles. The sale is live and continues till April 7. Also Read - CD Projekt ditches its own REDengine for The Witcher 4 game, a 'new saga' to begin on Unreal Engine 5

The online video game store is giving up to 75 percent on some of the best PC games. A special Spring Deal for Eve Online is running as well, a free-to-play space sandbox game with PvE and PvP battles. The two-week sale will be over at 11:00 AM ET (8:30 PM IST). Here are all the details-

Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2022 best deals on PC games

Deathloop is getting a 50 percent discount and will be available at Rs 1,249. Farming Simulator 22, the co-op tags a 20 percent discount and can be grabbed at Rs 1,999 during the two-week sale. Red Dead Redemption 2 is back on Epic Games Store sale having a 50 percent off and currently available at Rs 1,599.50. Meanwhile, CDProjekt's action title Cyberpunk 2077 with a 50 percent off is currently placed at Rs 1,499. Far Cry 6 Standard Edition, Horizon Zero Dawn both are listed with a 50 percent discount and are available at Rs 1,499 and Rs 1,649 respectively.

Other titles in the online store sale include- Borderlands 3 at Rs 747, Kena: Bridge of Spirits at Rs 610, Assasin’s Creed: Valhalla at Rs 1,199, Chivalry at Rs 629, and Disco Elysium at Rs 357.

As for the special Spring Sale deal for Eve Online, players can get the opportunity to grab the free Superluminal Pack. The pack includes four new skins and a set of unique Capsuleer clothing. Discounted add-ons in some of the popular freemium games like Smite, Paladins, Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms, etc. Users who want to grab these deals should keep in note that they will need an active Epic Games account to purchase the titles.

On a related note, Epic Games and CD Projekt has recently inked a 15-year strategic partnership. The game developer also announced its next Witcher game to be created with Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5.