comscore How to get The Vanishing of Ethan Carter for free online
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • How to get The Vanishing of Ethan Carter for free online
News

How to get The Vanishing of Ethan Carter for free online

Gaming

Epic Games' latest giveaway is the popular mystery game from the studios of The Astronauts- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter which will be available in the Store free for a day.

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

Epic Games is giving some of the best treats to gamers this holiday season. As part of the celebration, the online video game store is gifting a free game every day, and the latest title to make to the freemium list is the ‘walking sim exploration game,’ The Vanishing of Ethan Carter. Also Read - Epic Games Holiday Sale now live: One free game each day of the sale

How to get The Vanishing of Ethan Carter for free

The first-person mystery game from the studios of The Astronauts will be available for free on Epic Games Store for a day. Players can get the game by heading to the official website, however, to be a part of this horror adventure, they will require to sign up for an EGS account. The Vanishing of Etan Carter will be available until December 20th, 10:59 AM EST (9:30 PM IST), so there are only a few hours left to play the role of investigator Paul Prospero. Also Read - Fortnite Winterfest now live, brings in Spider-Man No Way Home's key characters to life

Epic Games, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter Also Read - God of War PC release in January: Here are the minimum requirement to play the game

For the unversed, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter was released in 2014 on Steam, as Epic Games Store didn’t exist then. While the game had a few glitches, the developers fixed that a year later by releasing an Unreal Engine 4-powered Redux edition that improved loading time, and added enhanced visuals. Currently, The Astronaut is said to be prepping for their upcoming dark fantasy shooter, Witchfire. Although, there is little to no detail about the title at the moment.

When will the next free game be listed in the Epic Game Store?

With Epic Games celebrating the festive period in full swing, the distributor has announced to release a new game for free on the Store every day at 10 AM CT (9:30 PM IST), every day, so keep a track of the site to get the best games for the day. The holiday celebration will continue till January 6, 2022.

As for the games released so far, Epic Games offered Shenmue II, the epic-story driven saga on December 16. Neon-Abyss, the frantic, rogue-lite action-platformer was listed on December 17, While Remnant From the Ashes, a world tossed in chaos by an ancient evil showed up on December 18. Coming back to The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, it is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 20, 2021 1:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Best 2GB prepaid plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea: Unlimited calling, daily data benefit, OTT subscriptions
Telecom
Best 2GB prepaid plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea: Unlimited calling, daily data benefit, OTT subscriptions
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU for affordable laptops to be made available in Spring 2022

Laptops

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU for affordable laptops to be made available in Spring 2022

How chip shortage is forcing Toyota to shut down factories

News

How chip shortage is forcing Toyota to shut down factories

Google explains how Pegasus spyware was used to hack into iPhones

News

Google explains how Pegasus spyware was used to hack into iPhones

How to get The Vanishing of Ethan Carter for free online

Gaming

How to get The Vanishing of Ethan Carter for free online

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus Nord 2 CE spotted on BIS website: India launch soon?

Best 2GB prepaid plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea: Unlimited calling, daily data benefit, OTT subscriptions

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU for affordable laptops to be made available in Spring 2022

How chip shortage is forcing Toyota to shut down factories

Google explains how Pegasus spyware was used to hack into iPhones

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

Instagram New Feature Tutorial

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to get The Vanishing of Ethan Carter for free online

Gaming

How to get The Vanishing of Ethan Carter for free online
Epic Games Holiday Sale now live: One free game each day of the sale

Gaming

Epic Games Holiday Sale now live: One free game each day of the sale
Fortnite Winterfest now live, brings in Spider-Man No Way Home's key characters to life

Gaming

Fortnite Winterfest now live, brings in Spider-Man No Way Home's key characters to life
God of War PC release in January: Here are the minimum requirement to play the game

Gaming

God of War PC release in January: Here are the minimum requirement to play the game
Apple's request to pause the App Store revamp granted

Apps

Apple's request to pause the App Store revamp granted

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में इस सप्ताह पा सकते हैं Evil Slayer और Blood Buster बंडल, जानें कैसे

Free Fire में आज फ्री मिलेंगे Winter Basher समेत ढेरों रिवॉर्ड, नए इवेंट में आया मौका

Free Fire में ऐसे मिलेगी Merry Snowman लेजेंडरी ग्रेनेड स्किन, जानिए आसान तरीका

Vivo ने दिखाया अपना अपकमिंग स्मार्टवॉच Vivo Watch 2, डिजाइन और खास स्पेसिफिकेशन का हुआ खुलासा

Lexus RZ इलेक्ट्रिक SUV अगले साल होगी लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हो सकता है खास

Latest Videos

Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India

Features

Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts
Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety

News

Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety
realme Smart Home Gadgets Launched | Check out the First Look | BGR India

Hands On

realme Smart Home Gadgets Launched | Check out the First Look | BGR India

News

OnePlus Nord 2 CE spotted on BIS website: India launch soon?
Mobiles
OnePlus Nord 2 CE spotted on BIS website: India launch soon?
Best 2GB prepaid plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea: Unlimited calling, daily data benefit, OTT subscriptions

Telecom

Best 2GB prepaid plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea: Unlimited calling, daily data benefit, OTT subscriptions
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU for affordable laptops to be made available in Spring 2022

Laptops

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU for affordable laptops to be made available in Spring 2022
How chip shortage is forcing Toyota to shut down factories

News

How chip shortage is forcing Toyota to shut down factories
Google explains how Pegasus spyware was used to hack into iPhones

News

Google explains how Pegasus spyware was used to hack into iPhones

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers