How to get The Vanishing of Ethan Carter for free online

Epic Games is giving some of the best treats to gamers this holiday season. As part of the celebration, the online video game store is gifting a free game every day, and the latest title to make to the freemium list is the 'walking sim exploration game,' The Vanishing of Ethan Carter.

How to get The Vanishing of Ethan Carter for free

The first-person mystery game from the studios of The Astronauts will be available for free on Epic Games Store for a day. Players can get the game by heading to the official website, however, to be a part of this horror adventure, they will require to sign up for an EGS account. The Vanishing of Etan Carter will be available until December 20th, 10:59 AM EST (9:30 PM IST), so there are only a few hours left to play the role of investigator Paul Prospero.

Also Read - God of War PC release in January: Here are the minimum requirement to play the game

For the unversed, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter was released in 2014 on Steam, as Epic Games Store didn’t exist then. While the game had a few glitches, the developers fixed that a year later by releasing an Unreal Engine 4-powered Redux edition that improved loading time, and added enhanced visuals. Currently, The Astronaut is said to be prepping for their upcoming dark fantasy shooter, Witchfire. Although, there is little to no detail about the title at the moment.

When will the next free game be listed in the Epic Game Store?

With Epic Games celebrating the festive period in full swing, the distributor has announced to release a new game for free on the Store every day at 10 AM CT (9:30 PM IST), every day, so keep a track of the site to get the best games for the day. The holiday celebration will continue till January 6, 2022.

As for the games released so far, Epic Games offered Shenmue II, the epic-story driven saga on December 16. Neon-Abyss, the frantic, rogue-lite action-platformer was listed on December 17, While Remnant From the Ashes, a world tossed in chaos by an ancient evil showed up on December 18. Coming back to The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, it is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch.