Epic Games Store to make partial refund if a game goes on sale soon after bring bought

Epic Games Store is going out of its way to offer people a refund if they bought a game which went for a sale soon after.

  • Published: May 18, 2020 6:07 PM IST
Epic Games Store

It was a dilemma that was ever present for people buying games, which is what if the game that you finally bought goes on sale soon after. It seems like Epic Games Store is going out of its way to offer people a refund if they bought a game which went for a sale soon after. This is definitely a step forward in terms of making pushing the promotion of this platform. In fact, this is something no other game video game digital distribution service has introduced. Also Read - GTA 5 Premium Edition is free on Epic Games Store this week; initial rush takes the store down

This was first noticed by Joshua Boggs, the director at Studio MayDay, who tweeted about this. He share an email from Epic Games Store which shows that he has received a partial refund. The email reads, “You recently placed orders from the Epic Games Store. The price of the game(s) you purchased were recently lowered, so we are issue partial refunds for the difference(s).” Also Read - Just Cause 4 is free on Epic Games Store this week

This means that players will get the difference of what they would have saved had they bought the game during the sale. This along with the announcement that Epic Games will not charge developers royalty until their games hit $1 million in revenue is a step forward. Epic Game is definitely putting up a strong front in its competition with Steam to becomes the prefered platform on PC. Also Read - Epic Games Store is offering World War Z for free this week

Epic Games Store also offers free games each week, and this week it is offering GTA V which took down servers. Interested fans can purchase the game for free and start playing it on their Windows-powered machine.

However, it is worth noting that this offer is only available through the Epic Games Store. Beyond this, the offer is only available for a week until May 21.

