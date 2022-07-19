A few weeks back, Steam held its Summer sale for the year offering several new and existing releases on sale. Now, Epic Games is hosting its Summer sale 2022, where popular titles like GTA 5 Premium Edition, Far Cry 6, Hitman 3, and others are available at up to 75 percent off. In this article, we have curated some of the best games we think you should buy right away. Also Read - Epic Games CEO warns against Fortnite cryptocurrency scam: Here’s what he said

Here’s a complete list of 25 games available at a discounted price.

GTA 5 Premium Edition – Rs. 1,160 (OG Price – Rs. 2,321). Horizon Zero Dawan Complete Edition – Rs. 1,649 (OG Price – Rs. 3,299). Battlefield 2042 – Rs. 1,499 (OG Price – Rs. 2,999) Battlefield V Definitive Edition – Rs. 780 (OG Price Rs. 2,599). Hitman 3 – Rs. 755 (OG Price – Rs. 1,889). Cyberpunk 2077 – Rs. 1,499 (OG Price – Rs. 2,999) Shadow of Tomb Raider Definitive Edition – Rs. 724 (OG Price Rs. 2,195). Dishonored Definitive Edition – Rs. 250 (OG Price Rs. 999) Far Cry 6 Standard Edition – Rs. 1,199 (OG Price – Rs. 2,999). Far Cry New Dawn Standard Edition – Rs. 562. (OG Price – Rs. 2,249). Far Cry 5 Standard Edition – Rs. 600 (OG Price – Rs. 2,999). Far Cry Primal Standard Edition – Rs. 625 (OG Price – Rs. 2,499). Far Cry 4 – Rs. 450 (OG Price Rs. 1,499) Far Cry 3 – Rs. 300 (OG Price Rs. 999) Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – Rs. 3,407 (OG Price – Rs. 4,799). Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rs. 1,599 (OG Price – Rs. 3,199). Assassin’s Creed Unity – Rs. 375 (OG Price – Rs. 1,499). Borderlands 3 – Rs. 747 (OG Price – 2,990). Dying light 2 Stay Human – Rs. 2,099 (OG Price 2,999). Evil Dead: The Game – Rs. 704 (OG Price – Rs. 939). Ghostwire: Tokyo – Rs. 1,250 (OG Price – Rs. 2,499). Kena: Bridge of Spirits: Rs. 563 (OG Price – Rs. 939). Sifu – Rs. 751 (OG Price – Rs. 939). Salt and Sacrifice Rs. 932 (OG Price – Rs. 1,331). Total Wat: WARHAMMER III – Rs. 3,059 (OG Price – Rs. 3,399).

The Epic Games Summer Sale will end on July 28, which is just a week ahead. So if you wanted to buy some of the games on this list, this is your time. Also Read - Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Darth Vader, Indiana Jones skins and more revealed