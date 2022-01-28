comscore Epic Games to keep rolling out weekly free games throughout 2022
Epic Games to keep rolling out weekly free games throughout 2022

Epic Games' weekly Free Games initiative was kicked off in 2021, and now the company has announced that it will continue it in 2022 also.

(Image: Epic Games)

Epic Games has been known for notoriously distributing video games for free. It has even given out multiple triple-A game titles like GTA 5, Watch Dogs 2 and more. The company has just revealed that it will continue offering its gamers free games in 2022. It has also revealed that it gave out a total of 765 million free games last year. Also Read - Epic Games next free game could be a disappointment for some players: Here's why

Epic announced this news in its 2021 Year in Review for the Epic Games Store. To recall, Epic Games’ weekly Free Games initiative was kicked off in 2021, and now the company has announced that it will not shut the initiative, and instead will continue it in 2022 also. This news sent the company’s fanbase into a frenzy, who took to multiple social media platforms to share the news with their friends and family. Also Read - How to save your gaming accounts from getting hacked online

Apart from this, the company also revealed that 2021 was a pretty good year for it, with customers spending over $840 million on its storefront throughout the year. Over $300 million of the money collected was spent on third-party games.

Throughout 2021, Epic Games distributed a total of 89 free games, whose 765 million copies were claimed. This roughly approximates to $2,120 worth of free games were claimed by an average player during the year.

The biggest games that Epic Games distributed for free in its storefront were Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Hitman 3, GTA 5, Far Cry 6, Chivalry 2, Darkest Dungeon 2, Fortnite, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Rocket League, and Genshin Impact. We expect the company to up the anty this year, and could also see other stores like Steam start offering free games in their stores.

  Published Date: January 28, 2022 6:24 PM IST

Epic Games to keep rolling out weekly free games throughout 2022

Gaming

Epic Games to keep rolling out weekly free games throughout 2022

