comscore Epic Games to stop Sign-in with Apple from September 11 | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Epic Games to stop “Sign-in with Apple” logging from September 11
News

Epic Games to stop “Sign-in with Apple” logging from September 11

Gaming

The Epic-Apple battle has now led to Epic dismissing the Sign-in with Apple option for customers of Epic. Customers will have to update their login credentials in order to use the services.

  • Published: September 10, 2020 3:15 PM IST
Fortnite

It has been a while since Apple and Epic Games have been exchanging blows. After the introduction of a different payment portal in Fortnite, Apple removed the game from its App Store. Additionally, it revoked Epic Games’ developer account for Apple’s ecosystem. If you assumed that was all, Epic Games is now asking its customers to get rid of the Sign-in with Apple login system. Also Read - Fortnite players can still get the game from Samsung's Galaxy Store after Apple, Google ban

Based on the restrictions, Epic will now require its users to create different login credentials in order to continue using its services. Those developers who used to log in with “Sign-In with Apple” system will need to choose different credentials going forward. The deadline for changing the credentials is set to September 11. Epic has published a guide for users and developers to make the transition. Also Read - Apple unwilling to make exceptions for Fortnite, could revoke its App Store account

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Hence, developers using the Apple sign-in system for Unreal Engine 5 will have to change their credentials. Those who still play Fortnite will have to do the same. Players will have to update their login credentials to the Epic Games account service. Also Read - Fortnite banned by Apple, Google: Epic Games files lawsuit against both

If players and developers continue using the existing credentials based on the Apple system, they will lose their accounts after September 11. Epic Games says it has a total of 116 million registered users on iOS out of the overall 350 million registered Fortnite players. That’s a lot of people on the iOS platform and if the credentials aren’t changed, a lot of Epic’s customers could lose their accounts forever.

Epic Games’ battle with Apple in brief

The tussle between Epic and Apple started in August when Epic introduced an in-game payment system in Fortnite. Since it violated the App Store guidelines, Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store. Epic moved to the courts to protest Apple’s moves but so far, Fortnite stands banned. Epic also lost its developer account for the Apple ecosystem after it failed to undo the changes before the deadline.

PUBG Mobile is still working in India but not the same anymore

Also Read

PUBG Mobile is still working in India but not the same anymore

That said, it wasn’t only Apple that banned Fortnite from its App Store. Google too removed Fortnite from the Play Store for the same reason. However, players on Android have an option to sideload the game via Epic’s website and Fortnite launcher. Additionally, Samsung users can download the game from the Galaxy Store app.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 10, 2020 3:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Best business laptop series for a smooth & secure work from home situation
Laptops
Best business laptop series for a smooth & secure work from home situation
Epic Games to stop Sign-in with Apple from September 11

Gaming

Epic Games to stop Sign-in with Apple from September 11

Motorola Razr 5G announced: Price, specs and India launch

News

Motorola Razr 5G announced: Price, specs and India launch

Samsung Galaxy M51 launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy M51 launched in India

Oppo Enco W51 goes on open sale from today; check details

News

Oppo Enco W51 goes on open sale from today; check details

Most Popular

Redmi 9 Prime review: Take a bow, Xiaomi

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review

Motorola Razr 5G announced: Price, specs and India launch

Samsung Galaxy M51 launched in India

Oppo Enco W51 goes on open sale from today; check details

Motorola One Fusion+ sale today via Flipkart

Realme C15 all set to go on sale on Flipkart today

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

Related Topics

Related Stories

Epic Games to stop Sign-in with Apple from September 11

Gaming

Epic Games to stop Sign-in with Apple from September 11
Bose's new wireless earbuds likely to be called QuietComfort Earbuds, to rival AirPods Pro

News

Bose's new wireless earbuds likely to be called QuietComfort Earbuds, to rival AirPods Pro
Apple event on September 15 to focus on iPad, Apple Watch 6

News

Apple event on September 15 to focus on iPad, Apple Watch 6
iPhone 12-series can have 15W fast wireless charging

News

iPhone 12-series can have 15W fast wireless charging
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

हिंदी समाचार

बीएसएनएल ने पेश किया 49 रुपये का सस्ता रिचार्ज प्लान, जानिए क्या लाभ मिलेगा

Oppo F17 स्मार्टफोन को इस कीमत पर 21 सितंबर से खरीद सकते हैं यूजर्स

Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions Review: बेहतरीन कैमरे वाला दमदार मिड बजट स्मार्टफोन

Vivo V20 SE स्मार्टफोन हुआ टीज, जल्द हो सकता है इन फीचर्स के साथ लॉन्च

Google Pixel के अलावा इन डिवाइसेज के में भी मिलेगा Android 11, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans

Features

BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans
Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

Reviews

Nokia 5.3 Camera Review
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill
PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Motorola Razr 5G announced: Price, specs and India launch
News
Motorola Razr 5G announced: Price, specs and India launch
Samsung Galaxy M51 launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy M51 launched in India
Oppo Enco W51 goes on open sale from today; check details

News

Oppo Enco W51 goes on open sale from today; check details
Motorola One Fusion+ sale today via Flipkart

News

Motorola One Fusion+ sale today via Flipkart
Realme C15 all set to go on sale on Flipkart today

News

Realme C15 all set to go on sale on Flipkart today

new arrivals in india

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers