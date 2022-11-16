comscore Epic Games launches Unreal Engine 5.1 with improvements for Lumen, Nanite and more
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Epic Games Unreal Engine 5 1 Animation 3d Content
News

Epic Games introduces Unreal Engine 5.1 with improvements for Lumen, Nanite and more

Gaming

The new update has also introduced Virtual Shadow Maps to support games and content running at 60 FPS on PC and consoles.

Untitled design - 2022-11-16T171423.885

Unreal Engine 5.1

Popular game developer, Epic Games has launched Unreal Engine 5.1 with some major improvements. As per the company, “The new update to the Unreal Engine 5 lets you dive deep into the major performance and functionality improvements coming for features like Lumen, Nanite, World Partition, Virtual Shadow Maps, and more.” Also Read - Epic Games Halloween Sale is live: Top 10 Games to buy at up to 75 percent off

The new update has also introduced Virtual Shadow Maps to support games and content running at 60 FPS on PC and consoles. Additionally, it will also allow fast-paced games to run without any latency issues. Also Read - Ark: Survival Evolved and Gloomhaven are now available for free on Epic Store

Unreal Engine 5.1: All details

unreal engine 5.1, epic games

Image: Epic Games

According to the official release, Nanite has also added a Programmable Rasterizer for material-driven animations and deformations via World Position Offset, as well as opacity masks. This feature will let artists use Nanite to program specific objects’ behavior, for example, Nanite-based foliage with leaves blowing in the wind.

In terms of camera, the new update has introduced a new dedicated In-Camera VFX (ICVFX) Editor that supports a range of virtual production workflows. This largely eliminates the need for stage operators to hunt through the Outliner for specific objects and controls. As per the company, Unreal Engine 5.1 has also added UI, UX, and performance improvements for the Remote Control APIs, enabling users to construct powerful custom browser-based remote controls more quickly and easily.

As mentioned earlier, World Partition now supports large world coordinates that allows the creation of huge open worlds without losing precision. With support for the new HLOD (Hierarchical Level of Detail) for water rendering and streaming, creators can create giant water bodies in open worlds with enhanced performance and minimum memory usage. In addition to this, Unreal Engine 5.1 also introduces new features for film and TV production and animation content.

  • Published Date: November 16, 2022 6:13 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 16, 2022 6:16 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Airtel recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check full list
Telecom
Airtel recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check full list
Toyota Innova Hycross teased ahead of India launch: Check expected price, specs and more

News

Toyota Innova Hycross teased ahead of India launch: Check expected price, specs and more

How to apply for GST number online: A step-by-step guide

How To

How to apply for GST number online: A step-by-step guide

PMV Electric launches India's smallest, most affordable EV: Check details

automobile

PMV Electric launches India's smallest, most affordable EV: Check details

How to get a good battery life on iPhone when using 5G

How To

How to get a good battery life on iPhone when using 5G

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Toyota Innova Hycross teased ahead of India launch: Check expected price, specs and more

PMV Electric launches India's smallest, most affordable EV: Check details

OnePlus 8 lineup gets stable Android 13 update in India

Apple iPhone 13 available for less than Rs 45000 on Flipkart: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M52 5G get Android 13

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched: Check all details

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to get emergency SOS via satellite feature this month: How to use it

How To Send Stickers on WhatsApp and Download Stickers from Gallery, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch video For Details

News

iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch video For Details
vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video for Details

News

vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video for Details
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details
From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones

Features

From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones