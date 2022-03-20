Epic Games, Xbox to donate two weeks of Fortnite proceeds for Ukraine relief

Epic Games will release Chapter 3 Season 2 of Fortnite today. Ahead of the official roll out, the company has announced that it will donate two weeks of proceeds from the game for relief operations going on in Ukraine. Also Read - Xbox looking to host an E3-like gaming event in June 2022: Report

The game maker said that it will donate all Fortnite proceeds between March 20, 2022, and April 3, 2022, for the relief operations. These proceeds will include 'all real-money' purchases in the game such as Fortnite Crew, gifted Battle Passes, and cosmetic packs such as the Voidlander Pack. The company said that all retail store purchases of in-game cosmetics and V-Bucks cards will also be included if they are redeemed in-game during the mentioned time frame. The company also noted that 'using V-Bucks in Fortnite will not be included as those are not real-money purchases.

As a part of the relief operations, Microsoft will also be donating all its Fortnite proceeds during this time ‘so that we can get more aid to the people of Ukraine.’

Epic is stopping commerce with Russia in our games in response to its invasion of Ukraine. We’re not blocking access for the same reason other communication tools remain online: the free world should keep all lines of dialogue open. — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) March 5, 2022

Epic Games said that funds will be directed to a host of organisations including Direct Relief, United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), United Nations World Food Program (UNWFP) and UNHCR – The UN Refugee Agency and they will be utilised for providing emergency aid, including health support, food and clean water, essential supplies, legal aid, and shelter. The game developer said that it will add more organisations to the list in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, the company said that, it will provide these funds as quickly as possible and that it will not waiting for the actual funds to come in from its platform and payment partners. “As transactions are reported, we’ll log them and send the funds to the humanitarian relief organizations within days,” the company wrote in a post.

The news comes roughly two weeks after the game maker announced that it was suspending doing business with Russia while still giving the people a chance to access its games. “We’re not blocking access for the same reason other communication tools remain online: the free world should keep all lines of dialogue open,” the company had said at the time.