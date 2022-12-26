Epic Games has this generous habit of giving away free games once in a while. Recently, it offered the Metro: Last Light Redux for free and now, it is offering Death Stranding. The not-so-old game can be added to your game library today but only till the evening, so hurry up. Also Read - Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 1 arrives on PS5, Xbox: Here’s what’s new

Grab Death Stranding for free on Epic

In order to get the game for free, all you need to do is go to the home page on Epic and scroll slightly below. You should see the Free section where Death Stranding is listed, simply tap on it and add it to your library. Also Read - Epic Games introduces Unreal Engine 5.1 with improvements for Lumen, Nanite and more

Once added to your library, it will be there for as long as you have the Epic account, basically for it will be available to play for a lifetime. Also Read - Epic Games Halloween Sale is live: Top 10 Games to buy at up to 75 percent off

Now, this isn’t something new. Epic offers free games on its store every now and then and that’s how many aspiring games are getting their free copies of games.

Games like Shadow of Tomb Raider, Ark Survival, and Fallout were available for free on the Epic store previously. So far, the most popular game that people added to their libraries for free was GTA 5.

Interestingly, Epic will offer another free game tonight. As it is, it will be a mystery game so the title will be revealed tonight itself. It will be interesting to see what will be the next free game.

In other news, Epic also has its Holiday sale going on right now that claims to save you up to 75 percent. It has many games on sale such as God of War at 40 percent, Cyberpunk 2077 at 50 percent, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered at 25 percent, and others.

The sale also has games like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5, Narka: Bladepoint, and others on sale at up to 67 percent. The sale will be running till January 5, so there’s still some time for you to buy some of these games at a discounted price.

However, as said above, for free games, have a look at the Epic store daily, as the free deals end pretty soon.