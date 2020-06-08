comscore ESL India Premiership 2020 registers a 300 percent hike in registrations
  ESL India Premiership 2020 registers a 300 percent hike in registrations
ESL India Premiership 2020 registers a 300 percent hike in registrations

The registration for ESL India Premiership 2020 went live on May 21, 2020, and has since, seen an upsurge of response.

  Published: June 8, 2020 8:33 PM IST
Indian esports company NODWIN Gaming recently kickstarted the 5th edition of  ESL India Premiership 2020. The Registration for this went live on May 21, 2020, and has since, seen an upsurge of response. The company reports that there have been more than 12,000 entries in less than a fortnight. This is a phenomenal rise of four times from the registrations that came in for the same event in 2019. The last date to register is June 14, 2020. Also Read - NODWIN Gaming and Airtel partner up to launch Airtel India ESPORTS TOUR

The ESL India Premiership 2020 comes at a time when India has been in lockdown for a while. This may be a cause for the higher number of entries. While all other forms of live sports events and competitions for the rest of the year stand either cancelled or postponed, esports has emerged as the perfect recipe for mass consumption. The excitement among the gaming aficionados is evident. The tournament will feature four games – CS: GO, FIFA 20, PUBG Mobile, and Clash of Clans. Also Read - PUBG Mobile and Nodwin Gaming to bring a Esports Circuit in South Asia

“We are extremely happy by this overwhelming response to the Premiership, having already registered 4 times the number of players as compared to last year and in half the time at that. This keen interest in esports is set to grow exponentially in times to come. In the past few months during this lockdown, a huge chunk of youth in India has made a shift to digital medium for their entertainment fix and we don’t see them going back to the pre-lockdown patterns. We expect big esports events like the ESL India Premiership 2020 to continue to gain traction amongst the youth,” said Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming.

NODWIN Gaming announced being part of the global campaign #PlayApartTogether. This campaign encourages the world to stay at home, practice social distancing and play online games/sports. Prize money for ESL India Premiership 2020 is a whopping Rs 1.15 crore. This season has a lot more in store. The action can be caught live on Disney+Hotstar.

  Published Date: June 8, 2020 8:33 PM IST

Related Stories

NODWIN Gaming s ESL India Premiership 2020 registers a 300 percent hike in registrations

Gaming

NODWIN Gaming s ESL India Premiership 2020 registers a 300 percent hike in registrations
PUBG Mobile partners with Airtel as preferred network for PMPL South Asia

Gaming

PUBG Mobile partners with Airtel as preferred network for PMPL South Asia
NODWIN Gaming and Airtel partner up to launch Airtel India ESPORTS TOUR

Gaming

NODWIN Gaming and Airtel partner up to launch Airtel India ESPORTS TOUR
PUBG Mobile and Nodwin Gaming to bring a Esports Circuit in South Asia

Gaming

PUBG Mobile and Nodwin Gaming to bring a Esports Circuit in South Asia

