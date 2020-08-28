ESL India Premiership is back with Fall Season 2020

South Asian esports company Nodwin Gaming today announced that the Fall Season of the 5th edition of its flagship tournament — ESL India Premiership 2020 — will go live from September 18. The event will be broadcast exclusively on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Registrations open on Thursday, August 27. Also Read - Finale of Nodwin Gaming’s ESL India Premiership Summer Season today

ESL India Premiership’s Fall Season follows its Summer season that played out from June to August 2020. The esports league recorded its best-ever figures with 1866 percent increase in registrations and 325 percent in watch time as compared to last year. The ESL India Premiership has a prize pool of Rs 1.15 crore. This is divided equally between the winners of its Summer, Fall and Winter seasons. The winners of the 2020 Fall season will be awarded a prize pool of Rs 34,10,000. It will feature four titles – Counter Strike: Global Offensive, PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans and FIFA20. Fall Season is also the next stop for Airtel India Esports Tour (National Ranking) where gamers across the country get a chance to etch their name on the leaderboard of esports athletes. Also Read - ESL India Premiership 2020 registers a 300 percent hike in registrations

“We’re really looking forward to the Fall Season on the back of our super successful summer season that created a colossal buzz. This phenomenal response made us realize that India is ready to embrace esports in a big way. The on-going pandemic has worked as a catalyst for the premiership leading to the viewership being higher than ever before. Our unprecedented summer registration numbers show that more youngsters are aspiring to become professional gamers and earn a living. A tournament like this can really propel the Indian esports industry in a big way,” said Akshat Rathee, MD and co-founder, Nodwin Gaming.

The ESL India Premiership 2020 is sponsored by Airtel India Esports Tour. It is continuing the partnership is luxury automobile brand Mercedes-Benz. Registration for the tournament is free. Participants only need an ESL play account for the titles CS: GO, FIFA20, and Clash of Clans. The PUBG Mobile participants can register through the SoStronk platform. Gamers above 16 can register for PUBG Mobile and CS: GO. While the age limit for registration of Clash of Clans and FIFA20 is 13 years and above.