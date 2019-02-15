comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Esports is all set to become a billion dollar industry by 2019-end
News

Esports is all set to become a billion dollar industry by 2019-end

Gaming

Gaming is growing at an incredible rate.

  • Published: February 15, 2019 9:43 AM IST
Shanghai Major 2018 esports gaming counter strike global offensive

It’s a great time to be a gamer. Gaming has come out of the shadows of bigger stars in the entertainment industry, and has finally established itself as a potent force. It was recently reported that the gaming industry is now worth more than the film and music industry combined. Esports, which are competitions based on popular multiplayer games, has been one of the biggest driving forces behind the success of the gaming industry as a whole.

And now a new study reports that the Esports revenue will reach the one billion dollar mark in 2019 according to Newzoo. This is set to be another industry standard for the industry as the revenue and the audience for it has boomed recently. The valuation here has been made using the media rights, advertising, publishing fees, merchandise, and sale of sponsorship and not the player salaries, prize pools, and capital investment.

According to the report, sponsorships account for 42 percent of the revenue while 23 percent is attributed to media rights. The study has also accounted for the most watched games in the world and League of Legends has surpassed everyone in that respect with 347 million hours. LoL is followed by Counter-Strike with 274 million hours watched and Dota 2 comes in third with 250 million hours. And in the fourth place is Overwatch which has 101 million hours watched.

The gaming industry is now worth more than the film and music industry combined

Also Read

The gaming industry is now worth more than the film and music industry combined

Even though games like PUBG and Fortnite have ruled in terms of popularity and player numbers, they could not break even in the esports arena because these don’t yet have a proper esports community yet. These games are more watched for its streams on Twitch by other players and streamers.

  • Published Date: February 15, 2019 9:43 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Energizer Power Max P18K Pop debuts with 18,000mAh battery
thumb-img
News
Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 8 to be sold only with Qualcomm chipset in Germany: Report
thumb-img
Gaming
Apex Legends: First update arrives with special additions for Valentine's Day 2019
thumb-img
Deals
Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Offers detailed

Editor's Pick

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop debuts with 18,000mAh battery
News
Energizer Power Max P18K Pop debuts with 18,000mAh battery
Oppo F11 Pro official video teaser reveals full design, pop-up selfie camera and more

News

Oppo F11 Pro official video teaser reveals full design, pop-up selfie camera and more

Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 12GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 12GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 8 to be sold only with Qualcomm chipset in Germany: Report

News

Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 8 to be sold only with Qualcomm chipset in Germany: Report

Vivo iQOO's first smartphone leaked; it is a foldable device

News

Vivo iQOO's first smartphone leaked; it is a foldable device

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop debuts with 18,000mAh battery

Oppo F11 Pro official video teaser reveals full design, pop-up selfie camera and more

Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 12GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 8 to be sold only with Qualcomm chipset in Germany: Report

Vivo iQOO's first smartphone leaked; it is a foldable device

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Esports is all set to become a billion dollar industry by 2019-end

Gaming

Esports is all set to become a billion dollar industry by 2019-end
Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass available for free; but there's a catch

Gaming

Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass available for free; but there's a catch
Apex Legends: First update arrives with special additions for Valentine's Day 2019

Gaming

Apex Legends: First update arrives with special additions for Valentine's Day 2019
Valentine's Day 2019: PUBG plays matchmaker as couple meet in the game and get engaged

Gaming

Valentine's Day 2019: PUBG plays matchmaker as couple meet in the game and get engaged
Valentine's Day 2019: 5 things to gift your significant other who's a gamer

Gaming

Valentine's Day 2019: 5 things to gift your significant other who's a gamer

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Galaxy Tab Active 2 रगेड टैबलेट

Infinix Days Sale: स्मार्टफोन पर डिस्काउंट और डील्स पाने का आज आखिरी दिन

सैमसंग Galaxy M30 फरवरी में हो सकता है लॉन्च, कीमत और फीचर्स हुए लीक

19 फरवरी को बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध होंगे सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और M20

अमेजन में शुरू हुई Honor Days सेल, स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

News

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop debuts with 18,000mAh battery
News
Energizer Power Max P18K Pop debuts with 18,000mAh battery
Oppo F11 Pro official video teaser reveals full design, pop-up selfie camera and more

News

Oppo F11 Pro official video teaser reveals full design, pop-up selfie camera and more
Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 12GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 12GB RAM spotted on Geekbench
Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 8 to be sold only with Qualcomm chipset in Germany: Report

News

Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 8 to be sold only with Qualcomm chipset in Germany: Report
Vivo iQOO's first smartphone leaked; it is a foldable device

News

Vivo iQOO's first smartphone leaked; it is a foldable device