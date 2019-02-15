Esports is all set to become a billion dollar industry by 2019-end

It’s a great time to be a gamer. Gaming has come out of the shadows of bigger stars in the entertainment industry, and has finally established itself as a potent force. It was recently reported that the gaming industry is now worth more than the film and music industry combined. Esports, which are competitions based on popular multiplayer games, has been one of the biggest driving forces behind the success of the gaming industry as a whole.

And now a new study reports that the Esports revenue will reach the one billion dollar mark in 2019 according to Newzoo. This is set to be another industry standard for the industry as the revenue and the audience for it has boomed recently. The valuation here has been made using the media rights, advertising, publishing fees, merchandise, and sale of sponsorship and not the player salaries, prize pools, and capital investment.

According to the report, sponsorships account for 42 percent of the revenue while 23 percent is attributed to media rights. The study has also accounted for the most watched games in the world and League of Legends has surpassed everyone in that respect with 347 million hours. LoL is followed by Counter-Strike with 274 million hours watched and Dota 2 comes in third with 250 million hours. And in the fourth place is Overwatch which has 101 million hours watched.

Even though games like PUBG and Fortnite have ruled in terms of popularity and player numbers, they could not break even in the esports arena because these don’t yet have a proper esports community yet. These games are more watched for its streams on Twitch by other players and streamers.