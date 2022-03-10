Everything announced at PlayStation State of Play: Returnal Ascension, Exoprimal, more

comscore Everything announced at February 2022 PlayStation State of Play: Ghostwire: Tokyo, Returnal Ascension, Exoprimal, more
Everything announced at PlayStation State of Play: Ghostwire: Tokyo, Returnal Ascension, Exoprimal, more

Here we will be taking a look at everything that Sony revealed during its latest February 2022 PlayStation State of Play live stream.

(Image: Sony)

Sony just hosted its February 2022 State of Play event via a 20-minute live stream. The event majorly focussed on the Japanese titles, but also gave us a look at some other AAA titles including Returnal and Forspoken to name a few. Here we will be taking a look at everything announced at the February 2022 PlayStation State of Play. Also Read - GTA 5 new-gen version for PS5, Xbox Series X India prices revealed: Check details

Ghostwire: Tokyo

With only a few weeks left before we get our hands on Ghostwire: Tokyo, Sony during the event released another trailer giving us a good look at the game’s combat mechanism, and at the monsters and spirits you’ll be facing in the game. The game is set to release on March 25 on PS5 and PC. Also Read - EVO 2022 tournament games announced: Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Tekken 7 and more

Also Read - Sony State of Play announced: From God of War Ragnarok to Hogwarts Legacy, what to expect

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection is a collection of 13 TMNT games originally released on Arcade, NES, Super NES, Sega Genesis, and the Gameboy. Apart from the basic gameplay, the game will also bring extras like online and local co-op play for you to have fun.

Returnal Ascension

Returnal Ascension also known as Returnal Update 3.0 will release on March 22, bringing in various new features to the game including a tower assault-style Survival Mode and campaign co-op.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Sony at the event announced a new demo for the Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. The game will release on March 18 and will be made available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS4, and PC platforms.

Exoprimal

Exoprimal will be set in 2043 where we will get to see mech warriors taking on crowds of dinos that pour from a mysterious orb. The game trailer does remind us of Anthem and we are excited to get our hands on it.

Gundam Evolution

Gundam Evolution is another mech-based fighting game coming to the PS5 and the PS4 later this year. The game will bring in three competitive modes – Point Capture, Domination, and Destruction. The game does remind us of Overwatch and Halo, just with too much mecha.

Forspoken

Forspoken trailer showcased Hero Frey’s new skills along with a good look at the monsters you will be facing in the game. The game will be released on PS5 and PC on October 11.

GigaBash

GigaBash is a kaiju multiplayer arena brawler game. In the game, we will get to see monsters against each other in various environments. The game will be released later this year on the PS5, PS4, and PC.

The Diofield Chronicle

Square Enix is currently working on a new tactical RPG game, The Diofield Chronicle, which will come with a “Real-Time Tactical Battle”. The game will release on PS5 and PS4 at some point in 2022.

Valyrie Elysium

Valyrie Elysium is another RPG that was showcased at the event. The game brings in elements from the Norse mythology and gives us a look at the dynamic combat mechanism. It was revealed that your character is tasked with saving the world. The game will drop sometime later this year and will be coming to the PS4, PS5 and PC.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle is based on the iconic anime Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. In the game we will get to see 50 of the series’ iconic charecters take on each other in a tag-team fighting style. The game is set to release on the PS5 and PS4 in “early Fall.”

Trek to Yomi

Trek to Yomi is a cinematic samuri adverture game, which will feature a black-and-white 2D art style. The trailer showcased at the event showed us a number of charecters and the game’s voice cast. The game will release in “Spring 2022” for the PS5 and PS4.

  Published Date: March 10, 2022 4:58 PM IST

