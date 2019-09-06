comscore Everything expected in the upcoming PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 update
Everything expected in the upcoming PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 update

The upcoming PUBG Mobile Season 9 will probably get a new Royale Pass that seems to be themed after warriors.

  Published: September 6, 2019 9:17 AM IST
PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 update royale pass 9

Image Credit: Mr Ghost Gaming

From the previous leaks we know that PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 update could drop on September 9 with Season 9. And now that there are several leaks about the upcoming update, here’s everything we know that may be coming to the game. To start off, there will be a new Royale Pass for Season 9, that seems to be themed after warriors. As usual it will have 100RP rewards. The upcoming season name seems to be ‘Warriors Unite’. Mr Ghost Gaming has leaked some items that we may see in the next update.

Royale Pass 9: Details

The exclusive Royale Pass sets and skins that we will get for the next season are The Observer Set, Infected Grizzly M249, The Observer Cover, Infected Grizzly Dacia, Draconian Champion set and weapons. There may be new avatar frames coming in the upcoming update. Besides we will get new parachute, bags, helmets, and other skins. There will probably be new emotes coming as well.

PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 update: New Mode

We previously saw a leak with helicopters on the ground in PUBG Mobile. But now it seems these helicopters will not just be stationary and flyable. The gameplay in the video seems to show a specific mode where players can find special loot crates. These loot crates are underground, and will rise up to the surface if the players seem to meet certain conditions. These crates have a huge halo showing their position. The contents of this loot box is amazing to say the least. It comes with grenade launchers, miniguns, and RPGs, plus this new update seems to have the Deagle pistol. The Deagle pistol is yet to hit PUBG Mobile, but is already available on PUBG PC and console versions of the game.

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Guwahati Finals dates out

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Guwahati Finals dates out

The gameplay is on the Chinese beta version of the game, and the helicopters in it can be used like normal vehicles. Players can change position, and it even requires fuel. It is rather quick in the air, and players can easily reach the blue zone even is they are far away from it. Though it sounds like it is unfair for some people to use helicopters to make a beeline for the zone, other will be stuck. Well for them, Tencent seems to have made the helicopters rather vulnerable, and can easily be taken down. The Chinese beta also seems to have the BRDM amphibious vehicle. And besides the guns already mentioned there seems to be a new homing missile launcher as well. In the newest video, Mr Ghost Gaming shows that we may not be getting any new weapons.

  Published Date: September 6, 2019 9:17 AM IST

