Everything Xbox and Bethesda showcased during E3 2021: Age of Empires IV, Xbox mini-fridge and more

Microsoft has been one of the major players in the video game industry thanks to its Xbox arm. Now with the acquisition of Bethesda, the company has strengthened its position even more. This was the first E3 where we got to see a joint presentation for Xbox and Bethesda, with the company holding no punches.

During the keynote, Microsoft showcased 30 games, 27 of which will be available on its Xbox Games Pass subscription service. It also launched a meme product, the Xbox fridge and more.

Here we will be taking a look at everything that Microsoft announced at E3 2021.

Xbox mini-fridge

Microsoft has announced that it will be launching its Xbox mini-fridge later this year. It stated that we’ll be able to “Xbox and chill” soon. This started out as a meme when the company first showcased the Xbox Series X console.

Starfield

Starfield is going to be Bethesda’s next big roleplaying game, which will be launching on November 11. It will be an Xbox and PC exclusive game, and will have extraordinary graphics according to the company. Interestingly, the trailer for the same leaked just before the event started.

Halo Infinite

It has been a long wait for the next-generation Halo game. Microsoft finally has announced that the game would launch this fall. Apart from the launch announcement, the company also showcased some new game footage. It also stated that this will be the “greatest challenge yet” and that it will come with a free to play multiplayer element.

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 will take advantage of everything the ninth generation of consoles have to offer. It will be based in Mexico and according to the developers will provide gamers with realistic graphics and authentic Mexican locations. The company also stated that there will be a bunch of blink-and-you’ll-miss-it street art in the various locations. The game will release on November 9 on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles; PC on Windows and Steam; and Xbox Game Pass including console, PC, and Cloud Gaming (Beta).

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is a zombie game, which will take place in Chernobyl. The game is scheduled to launch on April 28, 2022.

Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood is going to be Microsoft’s take on Valve’s popular IP, Left 4 Dead. It will be a cooperative shooting zombie game, which is set to release on October 12.

Far Cry 6

We already got to see new trailers and gameplay footage for Far Cry 6 during Ubisoft’s E3 event. Microsoft showcased some more footage. The game will release on October 7.

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life

Sea of Thieves is getting a free update on June 22 with new characters and an original storyline based on Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Redfall

Microsoft-owned Arkane studios also made an appearance during the event to announce Redfall. The game is planned to launch in 2022 and will have a cooperative shooting genre, where you get to take on Vampires.

Flight Simulator

Microsoft launched its Flight Simulator last year. The company has announced its plans to release an update for the game later this year, tieing it with the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick movie.

Twelve Minutes

Microsoft also announced that it will launch its story-based game, Twelve Minutes on August 19. The game will have voices from James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, Willem Dafoe and more.

The Outer Worlds 2

Obsidian Entertainment is bringing a sequel to The Outer Worlds, dubbed The Outer Worlds 2. Taking place in a new star system with a new crew both new and old players will have a lot of fun with this.

Age of Empires IV

Age of Empires IV is finally releasing on October 28. The company has revealed a new trailer for the same which showcases two new launch civilizations – the Abbasid Dynasty and the French. The team also showcased the 100 Years War campaign with history icon Joan of Arc; the campaign will allow players to experience this long-fought conflict between England and France.

Apart from this, the company also made announcements regarding Hades, Among Us, Yakuza Like a Dragon and more. You can read about all of this in detail here.