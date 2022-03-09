comscore EVO 2022 tournament games announced: Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Tekken 7 and more
News

EVO 2022 tournament games announced: Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Tekken 7 and more

Gaming

Evo 2022 tournament will kick off from August 5 to 7 with an in-person audience at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

EVO 2022 games

EVO (Evolution Championship Series), the annual fighting game esports tournament has announced the lineup of games to be featured in its main stage in 2022. The tournament to be held in August will host 9 games live from Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Also Read - Sony State of Play announced: From God of War Ragnarok to Hogwarts Legacy, what to expect

Here’s the list of games that will be hosted in EVO, 2022: Also Read - Warner Bros, Disney, and Sony stand in unity against Russia

EVO 2022 tournament games

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition – PS4 (Capcom) Also Read - Sony and Honda join hands to build a new electric vehicle company

Guilty Gear -Strive- PS4 (Arc System Works)

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate – PS4 (Warner Bros. Games)

TEKKEN 7 – PS4 (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV – PS4 (SNK)

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA – PS4 (Project Lumina)

DRAGON BALL FighterZ – PS4 (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Granblue Fantasy: Versus – PS4 (Cygames and XSEED)

Skullgirls: 2nd Encore – PS4 (Autumn Games)

While 2021’s EVO event was cancelled due to COVID-related complications, fans will witness the popular esports championship this year as an in-person audience. In case you can’t attend it physically, you can watch the tournament by heading EVO’s official Twitch channel.

“We are thrilled to present a slate of fighting games representing so many of the genre’s player-bases for EVO 2022. There is nothing like the global fighting game community’s energy when we gather for EVO, and I’m greatly looking forward to seeing what happens when we start the event series’ next chapter together later this year,” General manager Rick Thiher said.

Super Smash Bros. won’t take part in this year’s lineup. Meanwhile, Nintendo already made the decision last month to not have any iteration at EVO 2022. Reports indicate that it is likely due to Sony purchasing the tournament last year. That said, the EVO 2022 tournament is slated from August 5 to 7 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

  • Published Date: March 9, 2022 4:36 PM IST

