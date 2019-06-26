comscore Evolution of PUBG Mobile since Season 1 | BGR India
News

Evolution of PUBG Mobile since Season 1

Gaming

PUBG Mobile was released last year in the month of March globally, and it was a very different game from what it is now.

  • Published: June 26, 2019 5:13 PM IST
PUBG Mobile 8

Battle royale game PUBG Mobile is the direct result of the success of its PC version PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Both gamers and developers of the game at Tencent Games have been on a journey since the beginning. The game has developed a lot over the past year and is quite different now. Even though it hasn’t been too long people can always reminisce. The game has got multiple updates, some of which were significant ones. These were important both with respect to design and the concepts of the storyline.

When Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene wanted to create a stand-alone battle Royale game, he had three objectives. First being the airdrop, where the player maneuvers oneself to land in advantageous locations. The second is the loot, where players find weapons and other useful tools. Finally, the third is the actual battle between the players to survive till the end.

Evolution of PUBG Mobile with time

Simplicity in design and storyline

Sticking true to the battle royale concept, the earliest version of the game was quite simple in every sense. The one and only map at the beginning was Erangel. And each player started off with 99 other players, with a time span of 30 minutes. It gets simpler than that though, as there were no looting crates and everyone’s weapons looked the same. The game initially had several glitches.

The first version was far from finished

Any gamer who has played the original PUBG Mobile game will vouch for the fact that it was far too basic, except for the excitement factor. With Erangel being the only map available, gamers did not have much room to learn new skills. They simply knew that survival was the only objective of the game. This left the gamers a bit on the edge, owing to a kind of overall slow pace due to limited mobility options, yet at times the pace drastically quickened due to the limited geography. Adding to this point, the lack of other modes in the early version left the players wanting more from the game. The addition of more maps gave players a chance to stretch their muscles and develop personalized gameplay.

PUBG Mobile: Top tips and tricks to dominate Military Base

Also Read

PUBG Mobile: Top tips and tricks to dominate Military Base

The good and bad of Scopes

Many times, gamers would be oblivious to minor design changes. However, there is one change that made an impact on the early players, and that was the removal of the 8x scope. Back in the days, assault rifles could equip the 8x scope which was quite the advantage. Imagine that scope on an M16 and believe that it was an actual feature in the game. Another aspect that wasn’t there in the earlier version, when compared to the later versions, is the 6x and 3x scopes on lot of the lighter weapons. This wasn’t necessarily a bad thing per se, but the existence of these in the game presently is a sure advantage.

Limitations in mobility and windows that don’t break

New players would not believe that back in the days, your character could not perform vaults. This meant when confronted with barriers the players had no choice but to go around. This made the game’s pace a lot slower and some may have found it a bit on the boring side as well. This feature, or lack thereof, when clubbed with the fact that there used to be unbreakable windows was a bummer when it came to fast action. However, there was a feature to compensate it, but it was more of a glitch. This was the crouch and jump. Which when performed right, allowed players to jump out the windows or perform other minor jumps.

WATCH: PUBG MOBILE Global Launch Trailer

The earliest version of PUBG Mobile was not in English

Though for a short time, between February and March, PUBG Mobile came only in Mandarin. The global English version was launched almost a month late. Now though this short time may seem like a negligible fact, what makes this significant is that there were 75 million pre-registrations when the game was announced to launch. This meant many global gamers, played the game when they may have not even understood the game.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 26, 2019 5:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
LG aims to sell 1 million W series devices by December-end
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite content update out
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom gets new software update
thumb-img
Deals
Nokia 3.2 now available at a starting price of Rs 7,574

Editor's Pick

Coolpad Cool 3 plus with dewdrop display launched in India
News
Coolpad Cool 3 plus with dewdrop display launched in India
Noble Skiodo Smart TV launched in India for Rs 16,999

News

Noble Skiodo Smart TV launched in India for Rs 16,999

A look at the evolution of PUBG Mobile

Gaming

A look at the evolution of PUBG Mobile

LG W10 and LG W30 First Impressions

Review

LG W10 and LG W30 First Impressions

Oppo showcases its under screen camera solution at MWC Shanghai 2019

News

Oppo showcases its under screen camera solution at MWC Shanghai 2019

Most Popular

LG W10 and LG W30 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Motorola One Vision Review

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Coolpad Cool 3 plus with dewdrop display launched in India

Noble Skiodo Smart TV launched in India for Rs 16,999

Coolpad to invest $500 million in India, eyes 5G share

Oppo showcases its under screen camera solution at MWC Shanghai 2019

WhatsApp will stop working on these devices in 2020

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

A look at the evolution of PUBG Mobile

Gaming

A look at the evolution of PUBG Mobile
PUBG update 30 live with new weapon Deagle, BRDM-2 vehicle and other features

Gaming

PUBG update 30 live with new weapon Deagle, BRDM-2 vehicle and other features
Vivo Z1 Pro Gaming Review: Unfaltering gameplay

Gaming

Vivo Z1 Pro Gaming Review: Unfaltering gameplay
PUBG Mobile: Top tips and tricks to dominate Military Base

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Top tips and tricks to dominate Military Base
5 tips to win PUBG Mobile Team Deathmatch Mode

Gaming

5 tips to win PUBG Mobile Team Deathmatch Mode

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Foldable Smartphone : वर्टिकली फोल्ड होगा सैमसंग का दूसरा फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन

फरवरी 2020 के बाद इन Android फोन और iPhone पर नहीं चलेगा WhatsApp

Coolpad ने भारत में Cool 3 Plus स्मार्टफोन को 5,999 रुपये की कीमत में किया लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme Real Leap Days सेल कल से होगी शुरू, Realme 3 Pro को फ्री में जीतने का मौका

Nokia exchange festival: नोकिया बॉयर्स को पुराने फोन पर मिलेगा दस प्रतिशत एडिशनल एक्सचेंज बोनस

News

Coolpad Cool 3 plus with dewdrop display launched in India
News
Coolpad Cool 3 plus with dewdrop display launched in India
Noble Skiodo Smart TV launched in India for Rs 16,999

News

Noble Skiodo Smart TV launched in India for Rs 16,999
Coolpad to invest $500 million in India, eyes 5G share

News

Coolpad to invest $500 million in India, eyes 5G share
Oppo showcases its under screen camera solution at MWC Shanghai 2019

News

Oppo showcases its under screen camera solution at MWC Shanghai 2019
WhatsApp will stop working on these devices in 2020

News

WhatsApp will stop working on these devices in 2020