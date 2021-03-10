comscore EWar Games Free Fire Premier League: Everything you need to know
EWar Games Free Fire Premier League will go on until March 15 and will follow a similar format to IPL. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Free Fire Project Cobra

(Image: Garena)

EWar Games is currently hosting its first Free Fire Premier League season in India. The tournament is being played in a staged manner, during which a large number of players from across six Indian states including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Telangana and West Bengal are taking part in. The tournament will follow a similar format to the popular IPL series. The tournament started on March 5 and will go on until March 15. Also Read - Garena Free Fire vs Call of Duty Mobile: Which battle royale game is better?

The company is offering prizes of up to Rs 1 lakh to the winning team. The second and the third teams will be awarded Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively. Apart from these, the company is also offering a Best Underdog award worth Rs 10,000. Also Read - Free Fire Project Cobra now live: Here's what it has in store for you

During EWar Free Fire Premier League a total of nine matches are played on a daily basis, which follow a league-based ranking system. While at the same time the league will be progressing through a series of consecutive stages. Also Read - Garena Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring: 18 participating teams announced, how to watch live

The initial stages involve a total of 45 qualifier matches with 540 teams taking part, out of which 90 teams will advance to the quarter finals, which consists of 18 matches. The semi-finals will involve 16 matches with 24 teams taking part in them.

Note, ahead of the semi-final all of the six franchise/state owners will take part in a virtual auction for the 12 top ‘invited teams’. Here each owner will end up purchasing two teams each. Team owners include Nimish Raut, Fnatic India Head, Rushindra Sinha, Founder of Global Esports and more. The invited teams will include Total Gaming, TSG, Lokesh Gamer, Nonstop Gaming, Nayeem Aalam, Villian Gaming, Techno Banda, Enigma Gaming and Jigs Official. After the bidding, all of the invited teams will take on the qualified ‘underdog teams’.

  Published Date: March 10, 2021 10:42 PM IST

