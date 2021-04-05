F1 2021 game details leak: Full F2 season, 2-player career, July 16 launch

Fans of the Formula 1 games have something to rejoice. The latest bunch of leaks have revealed a lot of details on the 2021 edition of the official Formula 1 game, dubbed the F1 2021. The game has just leaked on the Microsoft Store, revealing a lot of new additions Codemasters is bringing this year. Full Formula 2 season, 2-player career mode, braking point, casual race options, and more – there’s a lot of new stuff coming this year.

The leaked details come courtesy of an Italian news website Aggiornamenti Lumia, which happened to spot the game’s details leak on the store. The listed details reveal a lot of the new additions to the career mode as well as the driving aids section. A possible launch date for the F1 2021 game has also been listed, suggesting a global release on July 16. Do note that Codemasters and EA are yet to comment on this officially.

F1 2021 game leaks

The new 2021 title is getting lots of new in-game additions that will primarily concern the Career mode as well as driving aids. One of the biggest changes from the 2020 version is the presence of a 2-player career mode. There’s no idea on how this will involve two players in a single career mode, although there is a possibility of this mode involving a multiplayer mode based on the My Team mode from F1 2020.

There’s also something called a Real Season Start. There’s a new Braking Point feature along with a new Story Mode. The story mode last made an appearance in F1 2019 in the single-player career mode starting off with F2 cars. F2 itself will get a full season similar to the F1 season, offering short, medium and full-length season options.

There is also said to be a 10-year career mode that will let you start from the bottom of the grid in F2 and make your way up onto the F1 grid. The multiplayer mode will bring back the split-screen mode as well as online modes, complete with its ranked matches, unranked matches, leagues and weekly events.

Lastly, the leak also suggested support for the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. The game is expected to take full advantage of the graphical prowess these two consoles provide.

Do note that it is too early in the game’s release cycle and Codemasters is yet to announce anything on this front. We could see the EA-owned studio release the first trailer for the game in the next few months.