F1 2021 game for PS5, Xbox Series X to get two graphics modes

EA-owned Codemasters is increasingly giving us more details about F1 2021 leading up to its launch on July 16. You can check out several gameplay videos of the upcoming title and see what all is coming to racers around the world. A new damage model, as well as tyre degradation model, has got players excited. Now, we have more information on the system performance on consoles.

The F1 2021 game performance will have two modes for both the current generation consoles. Similar to Spiderman: Miles Morale on the PS5, F1 2021 will get two performance modes on both PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles. There will be a Graphics Mode that focuses on higher resolution while the Performance Mode goes for higher frame rates.

F1 2021 to get two performance modes

Under the Graphics Mode, players can expect to see the F1 2021 game running in 4K resolution at 60 fps. Both the current generation consoles support 4K at 60 fps, provided the TV is supported. The Performance Mode drops the resolution to 1440p but bumps up the frame rate to 120 fps. The details were confirmed by Game Director Lee Mather in an interview with Gaming Bolt.

Sadly, those who got the Xbox Series S have to compromise with the overall performance. Series S users only have a single graphics mode that will run the game in 1080p resolution at 60 fps. Players can expect to run the game at the highest texture settings on all these consoles.

On the other hand, PC players don’t have to worry a lot about just two graphics performance modes. Codemasters has released the minimum system requirements as well as recommended system requirements on PC. Check them out.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1709) | For Ray Tracing: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004)

Processor: Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX 4300

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD R9 280 | For Ray Tracing: GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1709) | For Ray Tracing: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004)

Processor: Intel Core i5 9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti or AMD RX 590 | For Ray Tracing: GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible