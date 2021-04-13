F1 2021 game Imola, Portimao: Codemasters could add these race tracks

Previously, we went through an F1 2021 game leak and stumbled upon a bunch of new features that could make this year’s game exciting. There could be new additions to the career mode along with new driving assists. However, fans of the franchise and Formula 1 fans want to know whether this year’s game will offer the Imola and Portimao race tracks. Rumours suggest there are chances. Also Read - F1 2021 game details leak: Full F2 season, 2-player career mode, July 16 launch and more

Codemasters is yet to reveal anything regarding this year’s official Formula 1 game but several blogs suggest that there’s a possibility for Imola and Portimao to show up in this year’s game. Both these tracks hosted a Formula 1 Grand Prix for the 2020 season but were not added to the F1 2020 game. Instead, it shipped with the original new track additions to the 2020 calendar, i.e. Vietnam and Zandvoort.

F1 2021 could feature Imola and Portimao

The Portimao and Imola race tracks were confirmed for the Formula 1 2021 season earlier this year by the FIA. Given that Codemasters usually releases the F1 games around July every year, there’s a lot of time for the studio to work on these race tracks. Moreover, with the 2020 season hosting races at these venues, there was a popular demand to add these tracks to the 2020 game.

However, Codemasters said at the time that it would take close to a year to build a single track for the game. Codemasters’ Lee Mather said, “Tracks are a vast undertaking for us. Building two tracks in a year is a significant amount of work. Bringing in classic tracks is always something we discuss, it’s something we did previously on the previous generation. But obviously, we’ve brought in Zandvoort and Hanoi this year which are both enormous circuits. Roughly a track [takes] around a year of man-hours to build. So to build two tracks, obviously we have a team of people that work on them. It’s still a huge amount of effort and time that it takes to do that.”

For the 2021 installment, there’s a possibility that Codies could work hard to include these two tracks in the game, given that 2021 season calendar has been decided in advance. Moreover, with Electronic Arts onboard, we could expect a few typical EA-style DLC add-ons for racetracks as well as exclusive content (like how Codemasters did in F1 2013). With last year’s F1 2020 getting Zandvoort and Vietnam at the launch, the hopes for seeing Imola and Portimao are higher this year.

Meanwhile, Formula 1 returns to Imola this year for the second round of the 2021 season. The Imola race track is available to try in Assetto Corsa as well as Project Cars. Additionally, you can try Imola in F1 2013 with the Classic DLC pack.