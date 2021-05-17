F1 2021 game latest update: You can let Schumacher, Senna drive for you

The Formula 1 2021 season is underway and in a couple of weeks’ time, the official video game will also be out. F1 2021 has so far promised a gripping new storyline and a lot of new features to keep F1 fans entertained this year. You can already pre-order the game in both vanilla and Deluxe editions. However, if you found the Deluxe edition too pricey, Codemasters has now given the reason behind it. Also Read - F1 2021 game to miss out on two real-world Formula 1 season features: Check them out

In the latest trailer for the F1 2021 game, Codemasters has revealed bonus content for F1 2021 Deluxe Edition players. Players will be able to recruit seven iconic Formula 1 drivers in the My Team mode. These iconic players include the seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna, Nico Rosberg, David Coulthard, Alain Prost, Jenson Button, and Felipe Massa – all available to drive for your team.

F1 2021 game new trailer reveals bonus content

The latest F1 2021 game trailer shows these legendary F1 drivers wearing a common race suit, which will be replaced by your team colours once you choose them. It is also satisfying to see these drivers carrying their popular helmet designs. The face details seem to be better than what F1 2020 had, which also hints at improved graphics for the new game.

It should be noted that Codemasters dedicated the Deluxe Edition of F1 2020 last year to Michael Schumacher. Players could drive around in iconic F1 cars that Schumacher drove in pursuit of his seven world titles. It remains to be seen whether F1 2021 adds these championship-winning cars as part of the legacy cars collection.

Codemasters has also revealed the cover art for the game, featuring the present-day champion Sir Lewis Hamilton. The cover also includes Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Those willing to get the standard edition of the game will miss out on these legendary drivers but enjoy almost all the same features and gameplay modes. The “Braking Point” story mode is new for the F1 franchise after a small storyline for the F1 2019 career mode.

This will be Codemasters’ first outing under the EA ownership. The game is set to release on July 16 just before the 2021 British Grand Prix in the Formula 1 2021 season. You can pre-order the standard edition for Rs 3,499 and the Deluxe Edition for Rs 4,499.