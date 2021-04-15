comscore F1 2021 game official trailer launched: Imola, Story mode, and more
F1 2021 game official trailer launched: Imola, Story mode, next-gen graphics and more

Codemasters has released the first teaser trailer for the F1 2021 game today. Launching on July 16, it will bring several new features.

Ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Imola this weekend, Codemasters has released the first official trailer for F1 2021 game. The game will be released for the public on July 16 and as usual, will come in a deluxe as well as the standard variant. There’s a new story mode coming to the 2021 game along with new tracks and updated next-gen console graphics. Also, this year’s game carries the Electronic Arts (EA) logo owing to the new partnership. Also Read - F1 2021 game Imola and Portimao: Codemasters could add these race tracks to the game

The F1 2021 game will be released on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One on July 14. This means that the game could benefit from superior graphics quality for the newer generation consoles. The trailer does not reveal any gameplay footage but it tags along certain prominent features fans have long been asking for. Also Read - F1 2021 game details leak: Full F2 season, 2-player career mode, July 16 launch and more

F1 2021 game features officially revealed

One of the most important features requested by the F1 community and fans was the inclusion of Imola, Portimao and Jeddah race tracks. Codies has listened and has confirmed these three venues as part of the game’s tracklist in addition to the 22 tracks. It remains to be seen whether the Vietnam GP track from the 2020 game stays. Also Read - EA promises new racing games "more often" after Codemasters acquisition

Bigger changes are coming to the Career mode. There’s a new story mode this time, called the Braking Point. Today’s trailer gives us a hint of the story, wherein the player has to rise through an initial failure while racing in the Formula 1 league. You can expect to start from the very bottom of the F2 grid and make your way up to the F1 podium.

Long-time players of the F1 game franchise will also see the return of Devon Butler – the fictional character who debuted in F1 2019’s Career mode. There’s also a new Co-op Career mode that allows two players to play “cooperatively or competively.” This means two players can either work together against the grid or fight as rivals in the same career.

There’s also a “Real-Season Start” career mode that reflects the results from the real-world Grand Prix races and will let the player take it froward for the remaining races to shape the virtual championship standings their way. Hence, you can expect the championship fight going down to the last round in Abu Dhabi. Exciting, isn’t it?

As for the online multiplayer races, there’s a lot of stuff planned. “We’ve expanded many existing areas of the F1 series to be even bigger and better in 2021, including our much-talked-about driver ratings for this season’s grid, updating the ratings more regularly to reflect their real-world performance. Podium Pass returns, offering up even more rewards and ways to customise your look on the track, so you can take first place with flair,” says Codemasters on its blog.

“Our multiplayer options are bolstered and refined to get you onto the track even quicker, alongside ranked and unranked play, custom lobbies, and weekly challenges. Whether you’re a first-time racer, or one of our lightning-fast F1 Esports Series pros, you’ll find a setup for racing that works for you, with a huge variety of scalable options for assists, AI difficulty, and car setup,” it adds.

F1 2021 is already up for pre-orders and as always, there are benefits associated. Players pre-ordering the game will get the Braking Point Content Pack with exclusive in-game items inspired by fictional stars of this new mode. Players will also get 5,000 PitCoins. The Deluxe Version will offer 18,000 PitCoins, additional customization content, seven iconic drivers for use in the “My Team” mode, and three days early access.

  Published Date: April 15, 2021 10:55 PM IST

Related Topics

Related Stories

F1 2021 game Imola, Portimao: Codemasters could add these race tracks

Gaming

F1 2021 game Imola, Portimao: Codemasters could add these race tracks
F1 2021 game details leak: Full F2 season, 2-player career, July 16 launch

Gaming

F1 2021 game details leak: Full F2 season, 2-player career, July 16 launch
EA Codemasters partnership to spawn more racing games more often

Gaming

EA Codemasters partnership to spawn more racing games more often

Best Sellers