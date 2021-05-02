comscore F1 2021 game to miss out on two real-world Formula 1 season features
News

F1 2021 game to miss out on two real-world Formula 1 season features: Check them out

Gaming

The F1 2021 game is suffering from an uncertain Formula 1 2021 season, thereby missing some real-world features and gameplay experiences.

F1 2020 McLaren

F1 2020 screenshot

Codemasters has already released the teaser trailer for F1 2021 and there’s already a lot to get excited about. This year’s annual Formula 1 game update brings a new story mode along with improvements to split screen gaming and more. EA also announced the addition of the 2021 season’s three new tracks after the game launch. However, F1 2021 will miss out on two crucial features. Also Read - F1 2021 in-game car renders revealed: McLaren, RedBull Honda, Haas, and more

The F1 2021 game won’t be able to account for the mid-season venue changes. Hence, the Istanbul Park race track won’t make the cut to track list in F1 2021. On the other hand, the game will carry on with the original venue selection, thereby including Canada despite its absence in the real-world season. The information comes from F1 eSports driver Benjamin Daly, also known as Tiametmarduk on Twitter. Also Read - F1 2021 game official trailer launched: Imola, Story mode, next-gen graphics and more

F1 2021 game to miss two real-world features

Apart from the absence of Istanbul Park, the F21 2021 game will also miss out on another real-world addition we will see this year – Sprint race. The Sprint race concept was added by the FIA a few weeks as part of qualifying. However, in a report from Jalopnik, Codemasters has confirmed that it is not bringing the Sprint Race to F1 2021’s career modes in the future. Also Read - F1 2021 game Imola and Portimao: Codemasters could add these race tracks to the game

F1 2021 McLaren

This isn’t the first time that the official F1 game misses out on real-world features and additions. Last year’s F1 2020 game ran a completely different set of race venues in its career mode. It missed out on the substitute tracks and carried on with Zandvoort and Hanoi (Vietnam).

Almost a month ago, Codemasters confirmed that F1 2021 will get the three new tracks that FIA added to the Formula 1 2021 season this year. Players buying the game will get Portimao (Portugal), Imola (Italy) and Jeddah Street circuit (Saudi Arabia) added as a part of a future free-to-download update.

While not getting to play on these new tracks could surely be annoying for F1 fans, Codemasters had previously explained how hard it is to design new tracks for the game. It takes more than a year to adapt a new race track for the F1 game to get the authenticity right. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has also added delays in designing new content for the game.

F1 2021 will be released on Steam (PC), Xbox and PlayStation platforms on July 16, the same weekend as the British Grand Prix.

  • Published Date: May 2, 2021 1:50 PM IST

