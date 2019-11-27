comscore Facebook acquires 'Beat Saber' creator Beat Games
  Published: November 27, 2019 1:25 PM IST
Facebook has announced it is acquiring Beat Games, the developer of popular Virtual Reality rhythm game called Beat Saber. Beat Games will become part of Facebook’s VR gaming Group Oculus Studios. For millions of people worldwide, Beat Saber was their first encounter with immersive VR gaming.

“We are announcing that Beat Games is joining us in our quest to bring VR to more people around the world. They will join Oculus Studios as an independently operated studio in Prague, continuing to create new ways for people to experience music and VR gaming,’ Oculus content director Mike Verdu said in a statement late Tuesday.

Beat Games will continue to ship content and updates for Beat Saber across all currently supported platforms. The VR game is currently available across all major high-end VR gaming platforms, including the Oculus Rift and Quest.

“Beat Saber is a perfect example of why VR is so exciting.” VR reimagines old genres and invents new ones. “The team at Beat Games made a leap forward in innovation and design with the stellar blend of game mechanics and music in Beat Saber. And yet we know that they, along with so many other devs, are just getting started,” said Verdu.

At its sixth Oculus Connect conference in September this year, Facebook shared its vision for VR. It plans to build the future of computing with people at the centre. New updates for Quest VR Headsets to roll out soon.

Among the announcements was Oculus Link which allows users to connect Quest with a PC via a USB-C cable, including announcing Horizon and finger tracking for Quest. The company also announced Facebook Horizon, a new social experience in VR where one can build their own worlds with easy-to-use tools (no coding skills required).

With inputs from IANS.

