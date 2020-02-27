Facebook acquires Oculus Rift VR studio Sanzaru Games

Facebook’s own Oculus Rift has just made a new announcment. It has acquired VR studio Sanzaru Games, the developer of Asgard’s Wrath. Sanzaru Games on its part is widely considered by many to be one of the Oculus Rift’s best games. Facebook has not disclosed the terms of the deal, but the studio is set to continue working out of its U.S. and Canada offices. Sanzaru Games is a 13-year-old game studio and has produced four different Oculus Rift titles.

Facebook wrote in the blog, “We’re thrilled to share that Sanzaru is joining the Oculus Studios team! Together, we will continue to pursue a future of rich, immersive and original VR game content. Excited for what’s to come!” Sanzaru has created four titles for the Oculus platform since 2016, when they were the first developer to partner with the Oculus Studios team. These games are Ripcoil, VR Sports Challenge, MARVEL Powers United VR, Asgard’s Wrath.

Facebook answers the question if they plan to acquire other studios. “We’re exploring many ways to accelerate VR, and 2020 is going to be an incredible year for VR game launches and announcements. We are thrilled that Sanzaru is joining our team. This is just one of the many amazing VR announcements we have in store this year.”

Last time Facebook acquired Beat Games, the developer of popular Virtual Reality rhythm game called Beat Saber. “We are announcing that Beat Games is joining us in our quest to bring VR to more people. They will join Oculus Studios as an independently operated studio in Prague, continuing to create new ways for people to experience music and VR gaming,’ Oculus content director Mike Verdu had said.