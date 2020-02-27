comscore Facebook acquires Oculus Rift VR studio Sanzaru Games
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Facebook acquires Oculus Rift VR studio Sanzaru Games
News

Facebook acquires Oculus Rift VR studio Sanzaru Games

Gaming

Sanzaru Games on its part is widely considered by many to be one of the Oculus Rift’s best games.

  • Published: February 27, 2020 4:23 PM IST
Asgard's Wrath

Facebook’s own Oculus Rift has just made a new announcment. It has acquired VR studio Sanzaru Games, the developer of Asgard’s Wrath. Sanzaru Games on its part is widely considered by many to be one of the Oculus Rift’s best games. Facebook has not disclosed the terms of the deal, but the studio is set to continue working out of its U.S. and Canada offices. Sanzaru Games is a 13-year-old game studio and has produced four different Oculus Rift titles.

Facebook wrote in the blog, “We’re thrilled to share that Sanzaru is joining the Oculus Studios team! Together, we will continue to pursue a future of rich, immersive and original VR game content. Excited for what’s to come!” Sanzaru has created four titles for the Oculus platform since 2016, when they were the first developer to partner with the Oculus Studios team. These games are Ripcoil, VR Sports Challenge, MARVEL Powers United VR, Asgard’s Wrath.

Facebook acquires Beat Games, maker of popular VR game Beat Saber

Also Read

Facebook acquires Beat Games, maker of popular VR game Beat Saber

Facebook answers the question if they plan to acquire other studios. “We’re exploring many ways to accelerate VR, and 2020 is going to be an incredible year for VR game launches and announcements. We are thrilled that Sanzaru is joining our team. This is just one of the many amazing VR announcements we have in store this year.”

Last time Facebook acquired Beat Games, the developer of popular Virtual Reality rhythm game called Beat Saber. “We are announcing that Beat Games is joining us in our quest to bring VR to more people. They will join Oculus Studios as an independently operated studio in Prague, continuing to create new ways for people to experience music and VR gaming,’ Oculus content director Mike Verdu had said.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 27, 2020 4:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme X50 5G gets February Security Patch
News
Realme X50 5G gets February Security Patch
Apple iPhones can't be used by villains

News

Apple iPhones can't be used by villains

Tata Sky Hits is a new VAS for Rs 75 per month

News

Tata Sky Hits is a new VAS for Rs 75 per month

Oppo smartwatch photo hints at Google Wear OS

Wearables

Oppo smartwatch photo hints at Google Wear OS

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Impressions

Motorola RAZR First Impressions

iQOO 3 Review

Lenovo HT10 Pro review

Realme 5 Pro gets a new software update: All you need to know

Oppo A31 with 6.5-inch display, 4,230mAh battery launched in India

Realme X50 5G gets February Security Patch

Apple iPhones can't be used by villains

Tata Sky Hits is a new VAS for Rs 75 per month

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook acquires Oculus Rift VR studio Sanzaru Games

Gaming

Facebook acquires Oculus Rift VR studio Sanzaru Games
Free Dating Apps: For iPhone and Android in 2020

Top Products

Free Dating Apps: For iPhone and Android in 2020
Facebook launches Pinterest-like app called Hobbi

News

Facebook launches Pinterest-like app called Hobbi
CNET: Facebook developing commenting system for websites live

News

CNET: Facebook developing commenting system for websites live
WhatsApp crosses 2 billion users globally

News

WhatsApp crosses 2 billion users globally

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky ने पेश की नई सेवा, फ्री में देख सकेंगे कई चर्चित और हिट प्रोग्राम

Lenovo ने लॉन्च किए नए ऑडियो डिवाइस, डिस्काउंट के साथ खरीदने का है मौका

ISRO पांच मार्च को लॉन्च करेगा जियो इमेजिंग सैटेलाइट GSLV-F10

Skagen Falster 3 स्मार्टवॉच भारत में 21,995 रुपये में हुई लॉन्च, ये होंगी खूबियां

Redmi K30 Pro के बारे में अब तक क्या क्या आया सामने, जानिए इसके खास फीचर

News

Realme 5 Pro gets a new software update: All you need to know
News
Realme 5 Pro gets a new software update: All you need to know
Oppo A31 with 6.5-inch display, 4,230mAh battery launched in India

News

Oppo A31 with 6.5-inch display, 4,230mAh battery launched in India
Realme X50 5G gets February Security Patch

News

Realme X50 5G gets February Security Patch
Apple iPhones can't be used by villains

News

Apple iPhones can't be used by villains
Tata Sky Hits is a new VAS for Rs 75 per month

News

Tata Sky Hits is a new VAS for Rs 75 per month